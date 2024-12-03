Barcelona step up efforts to sign brilliant Serie A midfield talent Hansi Flick is ‘in love’ with

Barcelona are reportedly looking to step up their efforts to sign a Netherlands international midfielder that coach Hansi Flick is ‘in love’ with in order to bolster a problem area of the team.

A recent run of poor results highlighted Barca’s lack of midfield alternatives for key trio Pedri, Marc Casado and Dani Olmo, with neither Frenkie de Jong and Gavi fully fit at the current time.

The Catalan giants did at least return to form with a thumping 5-1 win at Mallorca on Saturday, with De Jong on target as Barcelona sustained a four-point lead at the top of LaLiga – although Real Madrid do have two games in hand.

And while Barca are known to be keeping their eye on a number of midfield targets, Tijjani Reijnders has now firmly emerged as their top target – that’s according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou in recent weeks after it emerged that his long-term future at current club AC Milan is not secure.

While there has been some talk of an improved contract for the 26-year-old, the report adds that Barca are not giving up hope of landing a player who has also been heavily linked with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Reijnders’ ability to link defence and attack has made him a personal favourite of Flick, who is determined to have the talented midfielder his disposal next season.

The former AZ star has scored six goals and added three assists in 17 games in all competitions for Milan so far this season to further enhance his credentials.

