Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign a quality AC Milan midfielder who TT has previously revealed is very much on Pep Guardiola’s radar at Manchester City, as they look to replace Frenkie de Jong this summer.

Netherlands star De Jong has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time, with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool all previously to try and secure his signature.

And, with the 27-year-old’s future, remaining uncertain, Barcelona are looking to strengthen their engine room should he finally move on in the summer transfer window.

A fresh report from Spain suggests that the Catalan giants could turn to Serie A to land a potential replacement in the form of De Jong’s fellow countryman Tijjani Reijnders.

Fichajes states that Deco has begun exploring the possibility of signing Reijnders following his impressive performances at the San Siro this season, with Hansi Flick having already given the green light for the deal.

Reijnders has enjoyed a rapid rise at Milan, quickly establishing himself as a crucial figure due to his blend of physical strength and technical skill – allied to his consistent performance levels in Italy.

The report adds that the Blaugrana believe he could seamlessly fit into their midfield system, making him a priority target as they plan for potential changes at the Camp Nou this summer.

Reijnders, who TT transfer insider Rudy Galetti has revealed is also a major target for City, won’t come cheap though as Milan push for an asking price of more than €40million (£33m / $43m).

🔵 GO DEEPER 🔴

➡️ The TEN Barcelona players out of contract in 2026 along with Hansi Flick – Keep or sell?

Reijnders signing could force other Barca exits

Meanwhile, the report adds that the potential addition of Reijnders could also have an effect on other Barcelona stars.

Talented midfielder Marc Casado, who has already experienced limited playing time in recent months, could be forced to look for opportunities elsewhere.

Another player who could suffer is 17-year-old Marc Bernal, who is also expected to push for minutes next season after showing flashes of excellence in his cameo appearances for the club so far.

However, Barca’s interest in Reijnders only serves to highlight their proactive approach to building a competitive squad under Hansi Flick – a coach who puts a great emphasis on squad strength.

Latest Barcelona news: Huijsen chase / City eye Pedri

🔵🔴 Barcelona to ‘sacrifice’ £55m star in bid to hijack Real Madrid swoop for top Prem talent

🔵🔴 Man City plan Barcelona raid for ‘unique’ midfielder Guardiola thinks is ‘ideal’ – report

🔵🔴 Chelsea make Barcelona star new ‘top target’, resurrecting failed transfer from three years ago

Tijjani Reijnders profile

By Samuel Bannister

In a fairly turbulent season for AC Milan, Tijjani Reijnders has been a shining light.

The Dutch midfielder arrived in Italy when Milan bought him from AZ in 2023. He was largely playing as a no.8 in the Eredivisie, but has adapted his game over time in Serie A.

Reijnders played 50 times in his debut season with Milan, variably as a holding midfielder, box-to-box player or no.10.

He has operated in all those roles again this season, but his best form has arguably been when supporting the striker in an attacking midfield role. Indeed, it’s no coincidence that his goal tally has greatly increased – even in an inconsistent Milan side.

Able to burst into the box, Reijnders has good timing and movement, as well as the finishing touch. While his goalscoring rate has caught the eye, Reijnders makes plenty of key passes.

Reijnders could improve with his ball-winning ability, which is another reason why he may be better suited to an attacking midfield berth. That said, he outlined in October 2024 that his preferred role is as a box-to-box no.8, where he can combine all of his abilities.

By the start of the 2025-26 season, Reijnders will be 27 years old – an age that usually represents a player’s prime. With the progress he has been making at Milan, he seems on track for it to be a peak point of his career.