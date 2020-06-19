Barcelona send Man Utd strong message over £151m teen sensation

Barcelona star Ansu Fati reportedly has no interest in leaving, despite strong speculation that Manchester United want to sign the teenager.

Fati scored his fifth goal of the season on Tuesday night as Barca beat Leganes to maintain their lead at the top of LaLiga.

Reports recently suggested that the Red Devils had a £135m bid rejected for the 17-year-old, having previously failed with a £90m offer.

It’s been suggested that the Catalan giants demand Fati’s £151m release clause be paid in full, if they are to let their top starlet leave this summer.

But Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, as cited by the Daily Star, claims Fati is focused on LaLiga and the Champions League. Adding that he is not even contemplating leaving Barca.

It is reported that the left winger will soon sign his first professional contract, with the new deal set to have a mammoth release clause of £360m.

Talking about Fati’s future, Barcelona director Xavier Vilajoana recently said: “For us, there’s no story with Ansu, we have never spoken about selling him.

“We won’t use players from the academy to make cash.

“In principle, we have no intention of selling the players we believe will make the first team.”

Barcelona boss Quique Setien, meanwhile, admitted that Fati needs to be more consistent – if he is to start regularly for the club.

Setien said: “We opted for Ansu because he had sessions that looked good to him, he has overcome some inconvenience from weeks ago.

“He has done a good job, not only for the goal, in attack and in defence.

“It is true that he still lacks things and greater consistency.

“He has been very good and we did not want to put him more at risk because he had some discomfort at the break and we have to make sure that he does not go for more and take care of him.”

