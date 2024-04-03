Barcelona in talks to hijack Real Madrid deal for Argentine wonderkid set for €45m exit clause

Barcelona have reportedly made contact with the latest South American wonderkid expected to hit the big time as they look to beat LaLiga rivals Real Madrid to his signature.

River Plate playmaker Franco Mastantuono is the starlet in question, with the 16-year-old Argentine having made his mark at first-team level this season.

The Argentinian giants are fully aware of interest in the player, however, and are already moving to raise his buyout clause.

Indeed, they intend to extend his contract until December 2026 and will place a €45m release clause in his deal, which rises by €5m in the final days of the transfer window.

This week it was also reported that Real Madrid had decided that Mastantuono was worth pursuing in the summer. while Manchester United have previously been mentioned as a potential destination.

But of the trio of clubs mentioned, it’s Barcelona who have made a concrete move, with Sport stating that the Blaugrana have made contact with his agents in order to sound out the player.

The Catalan side are said to have been monitoring Mastantuono for some time and regard him as a generational talent.

The report adds that Barcelona hope the youngster can be persuaded to hold off committing to a team until 2025, by which time they will be able to afford a deal for him given their current financial issues.

As for Real, they are ready to strike a deal immediately but will then allow Mastantuono to stay in Argentina for another year.

Sport adds that Barca will also make the case that Mastantuono will get more opportunities in their first team going forward than he would at The Bernabeu.

If he does move to the Camp Nou, Mastantuono could eventually find himself battling with another talented youngster in Lamine Yamal, who is already making waves in Catalonia.

Both players are left-footed wingers who play from the right and like to cut in and shoot off their stronger foot.

It now just remains to be seen how far River Plate progress with their new deal talks for the attacker.