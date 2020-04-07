Barcelona are holding talks among their senior officials about the possibility of allowing some of their players to leave in potential swap deals with stars of Manchester United and Juventus.

The financial problems that are engulfing the LaLiga giants will ensure that signing new players will prove difficult this summer, with the club’s stars already accepting a 70% pay cut.

As such, Barcelona are set to get creative with their efforts to strengthen their side this summer and are now focused on organising a number of swap deals in a bid to land their prospective targets. It’s a policy already outlined by Juventus this summer, with the Serie A giants already said to have circulated the names of several stars they will consider for potential exchange deals when the window reopens.

Barcelona have a number of high-profile targets in their sights this summer, with the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Neymar just two of the pricey stars they have been linked with.

And according to reports, one man who has already been made available is full-back Junior Firpo, with a cut-price fee already placed on the head of the former Liverpool target.

As per reports, however, more could also be placed on their ‘available list’, with the likes of Philippe Coutinho – strongly linked with a move to Chelsea – Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal also likely to be up for grabs.

However, Barcelona could also look to poach stars off United this summer, by possibly also making Samuel Umtiti, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele – all linked with moves to Old Trafford – available.

The same players could also be offered to Juventus with Adrien Rabiot and Douglas Costa possibly of interest to the LaLiga giants.

Now Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has lifted the lid on the thinking process of Barcelona’s board as they look to get creative in the transfer market.

“It will be an exchange of players, that will be the favoured position of the clubs,” he said on his Youtube page.

“There will be clubs that go to friendly clubs, clubs they are close to, and try to find solutions – an exchange of players that help them get better, give new illusion – we say in Spain – excitement to the fans and the media and add competitiveness to the side as well.

“All of that is a target.

“For the case of Barcelona, they’re friendly with Manchester United, Juventus, with Inter and are having conversations about the possibility of swapping players, perhaps sometimes adding money.”

Two men who could be of particular interest to Barca are forwards Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, though with the Red Devils looking to strengthen, rather than weaken their attack, those moves look like non-starters.

Rio Ferdinand cools Coutinho to United links

One man persistently linked with United is former Liverpool star Coutinho, but former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand believes the signing of Bruno Fernandes means the Brazilian will no longer be considered a priority for Solskjaer’s side.

“At Liverpool he was an amazing player, but since he left Liverpool he hasn’t really done it yet,” Ferdinand said while taking questions on his official Instagram feed.

“He struggled at Barcelona, struggled to fit in there and then he hasn’t done amazingly well at Bayern.

“I think he is a great player, a huge talent, I think he needs saving.

“Coming into the Premier League to the right team would be a saviour for him – he needs that.

“I would have said Man United before Bruno Fernandes turned up, but not now.”

One man who does look to be on his way to United, however, is Jadon Sancho with a trusted source revealing the main reason why the Borussia Dortmund winger wants to join the Red Devils.