Barcelona test Liverpool resolve with new €100m Coutinho offer

Barcelona have upped their offer for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho to over £90million, according to The Times.

The La Liga giants have been rumoured to be interested in the Brazilian for quite some time, but have apparently stepped up their pursuit in the wake of losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona make second bid of 100m euros – £90.3m – for Coutinho — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 9, 2017

Liverpool themselves have always taken a hard-line stance on the midfielder’s future, insisting he is not for sale no matter the offer.

However, Liverpool legend and TV pundit Jamie Carragher has claimed he has “no doubt” that Coutinho wants to move to Barcelona, so firmed up interest may eventually force the Reds’ hand.