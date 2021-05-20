Barcelona thoughts on Harry Kane revealed as striker’s next club is named

Barcelona are reported to have decided they won’t prioritise a move for Harry Kane this summer, after a Spanish journalist claimed the LaLiga giants already know which club the Tottenham man will sign for.

Speculation over the Spurs striker has been rife for some time, amid another trophy-less season for the club. However, those doubts have taken a step up this week. Reports on Monday claimed that he told his employers that he wants to leave. On Wednesday, meanwhile, he gave Tottenham fans a lap of honour by himself.

The exit reports also claimed that Kane wants to stay in the Premier League. As such, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea – three clubs who could afford him – have been tipped to make a move.

Barcelona are reported to have expressed an interest in Kane too. They were strongly mentioned as possibilities earlier this year when the subject of Kane moving on first materialised.

However, with finances tight at Barcelona, they are instead set to focus on the free-transfer capture of Sergio Aguero instead.

And, according to Spanish journalist Alvaro Montero, speaking to Sky Sports, Barcelona believe Kane has already picked his next club.

“After asking, I believe that Harry Kane is not the priority number one of Barcelona,” he explained.

“Once you ask inside the club, the feeling inside Barcelona is that Harry Kane is going to stay in the Premier League.

“Here in Spain, we are talking about Manchester City as the next team.”

Levy questioned over Kane situation

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, meanwhile, has questioned Daniel Levy’s ability to handle the Kane situation.

“I feel their pain, they have no manager, their star player wants to leave. It does not bode well for next season,” the pundit said.

“The European Super League has not gone down very well. Daniel Levy has made a lot of mistakes, and it a huge summer for him as chairman of this club. He has to get the big decisions right.

“When a player comes out saying he wants to go, that normally means there is something arranged. Harry Kane probably has a club he knows he can go to, there might be a gentleman’s agreement.”

Kane, who turns 28 in July and is approaching the peak of his career, will subsequently be valued at at least £100million.

