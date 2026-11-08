Barcelona threaten Liverpool defender plans with £75m transfer scheming

Barcelona are threatening to derail the defensive plan at Liverpool, with a report stating the £75million transfer opportunity they’re interested in.

Barca and Liverpool have done business together in the summer, with Ronald Araujo joining the Reds on loan. There’s now a strong belief that they’ll attempt to sign him permanently.

There have also been links with fellow Barca defenders Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde following the strength of Araujo’s loan.

Elsewhere in defence, Liverpool are linked with Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill.

But they’re now being threatened by the Spanish giants amid their interest in the transfer.

Mark Brus writes in The Daily Briefing that the Blues are open to the sale of the centre-back provided they receive £65-75million (€55-63m).

Further to that, it’s stated Barca are interested in landing the Englishman.

It comes amid a period of instability in the defence, with a number of injuries meaning that midfielder Frenkie de Jong has even had to deputise in the backline of late.

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Levi Colwill plan at Chelsea

TEAMtalk is aware of interest in Colwill within the Premier League, with Liverpool retaining admiration for the Blues man after a previous approach.

However, Chelsea have always turned away any interest in Colwill, and sources state that will remain the case.

Indeed, the club are determined to keep the defender as they view him as a central part of their long-term plans.

Beyond the present, Chelsea are looking to tie Colwill down to a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

It’s in fact believed that the renewal of his deal is going to become a priority in 2027, in order to fend off interest from other clubs.

Should the Blues look to offload Colwill, Barcelona feel unlikely to be able to afford him, given their well-documented financial issues in recent times.

If they are able to spend the sort of money required to sign him, it would be more likely they’d do so in more glamorous areas.