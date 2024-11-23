Barcelona have joined English Premier League sides Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Devyne Rensch from Ajax, according to reports.

Rensch is believed to have been identified as one of Barcelona’s main right-back targets for 2025 as they aim to strengthen a position in which they currently rely on Jules Kounde, a player who arrived at the club as more of a centre-back.

Reports earlier this week claimed Liverpool and Tottenham were both keeping tabs on Rensch, with Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid weighing up Trent Alexander-Arnold or Pedro Porro for the right-back position.

And if one of those Premier League sides loses their current starting right-back to Real Madrid, they risk also missing out on Rensch as a replacement because of Barcelona.

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona have been scouting Rensch recently, with a view to making a move for him at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Other than the competition from Liverpool and Tottenham, Barcelona are competing against Rensch’s current club Ajax – who want to offer him a contract extension beyond the end of the season, when his current deal is due to expire – to convince him to play for them next season.

Barcelona have been alert to various free-transfer opportunities in recent years and they could have the opportunity to pick up Rensch without having to pay a transfer fee – even being able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement from January if they want, although it sounds more likely they will wait until June.

Rensch rises up Barcelona shortlist

Rensch is not the only target Barcelona are considering for the right-back role, where other than Kounde their only option currently is youngster Hector Fort.

As Sport explains, Barcelona considered a move for Almeria’s Marc Pubill in the summer just gone. He remains on their radar despite being financially out of reach last time they tried.

Given that Rensch could be available on a Bosman transfer, he might be the more accessible target for Barcelona. However, the 21-year-old may yet prefer to continue his development with Ajax.

Three years after his first Netherlands cap, Rensch worked his way back into international contention earlier this year, earning his second appearance for his country.

A move to Barcelona would be a big step up, especially considering how Ajax have been underachieving in recent years.

Barcelona transfer roundup

Interestingly, there was another rumour this week about another upcoming free agent on the radar of Barcelona, Tottenham and others.

Jonathan Tah is the player in question as he approaches the end of his contract with Bayer Leverkusen, who he captained to Bundesliga glory last season.

Barcelona are now leading the race for the centre-back, according to reports in Spain, despite competition from Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Meanwhile, current Barcelona defender Kounde has reportedly been the subject of an improved approach by Man Utd.