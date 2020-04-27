Barcelona have reportedly outlined the only three options available to Chelsea transfer target Philippe Coutinho this summer.

Spanish publication Sport claims that the Catalan giants will allow Coutinho to complete a permanent transfer away from the Camp Nou, if they can recoup £80million.

However, the report adds that due to the current global economic crisis, Barca may be willing to drop that figure to as little as £65m to secure the player’s exit and bring on some funds to invest in other targets.

The second option reportedly available to the 27-year-old is that he is allowed to remain on loan at Bayern Munich for another season.

The Bundesliga giants are currently paying the Brazilian’s wages in full after splashing out £8million to temporarily sign the playmaker in the first place.

But whether Bayern are prepared to put up further money to pay for a player that has not been a complete success in Germany remains a major stumbling block.

The final option available to Coutinho is he is allowed to go out on loan to another club, however unlike Bayern, this side will be obliged to put up the cash and make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Both Chelsea and Everton have been mentioned as suitors, with the former rumoured to be closest to a deal for the former Liverpool favourite – although that move has been widely criticised by a number of pundits.

However, one move that won’t happen is a return to Anfield.

Coutinho is said to have phoned his old club about a potential return this summer but was told that the club has no plans to bring him back to Merseyside.

Whatever happens to the attacking midfielder this summer, it would appear that he has no future at all in Barcelona and will need to find a new home as soon as the summer transfer window opens.

Chelsea star tipped to block proposed Philippe Coutinho signing

Jamie Redknapp believes that Mason Mount’s development could see Chelsea opt against signing Philippe Coutinho this summer.

Spanish publication Sport claimed last week that Coutinho is ‘keen’ to return to the Premier League and that Chelsea ‘are working on building a team’ to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City.

The report added that the Blues ‘have begun talks over a deal’ with Barcelona, although they ‘have no intention’ of spending lavish amounts.

However, Redknapp does not think a deal to bring Coutinho to Stamford Bridge is possible at the current time. Read more…