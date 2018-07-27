Barcelona to allow €155m Arsenal and Liverpool target to leave

Barcelona may allow a €155m winger to leave permanently this summer, with both Arsenal and Liverpool both linked, a report claims.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the arrival of Bordeaux star Malcom has thrust the future of Ousmane Dembele into jeopardy, with the Brazilian likely to fit straight into Ernesto Valverde’s starting XI.

Their report claims that as a result the Nou Camp club will consider selling Dembele – who they agreed to sign in a £135.5m deal from Dortmund last summer – in order to balance their books.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier league this summer, with Man Utd and Chelsea as well as Liverpool and Arsenal linked.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp had been chasing the France star for some time and there had been rumours of the possibility of a loan move to Anfield.

Football London journalist Charles Watts stated last week meanwhile that Dembele is Unai Emery’s dream signing.

He said: “Kingsley Coman is a player most sides in Europe would be looking at if he we available – and Arsenal are no different.

“He plays in an area that Emery would ideally like to strengthen, although I still believe Ousmane Dembele is the wide attacker that the club really want.”

