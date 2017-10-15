Barcelona to anger Liverpool again by moving for top Reds target

Barcelona are reportedly planning a January transfer move for Virgil van Dijk after having Liverpool’s top target watched.

The La Liga giants sent scouts to check on the highly-rated Dutchman during Holland’s clash with Sweden during the international break – and are now planning on making a move for the Saints star in January.

The Sunday Mirror claims Barcelona, who angered Liverpool over the summer with their public courtship of Philippe Coutinho, are ready to move for the £50million-rated star.

And the bad news for Liverpool is that Saints would rather sell to Barcelona than Liverpool if they are forced to finally cash in on the towering Dutchman.

The Reds were forced into a public apology over the summer after their own pursuit of Van Dijk and it is understood Southampton remain determined not to sell the player to the Merseysiders.

Manchester City had also asked to be kept informed of any developments regarding Van Dijk’s future and Chelsea were also in the hunt for him over the summer.

But the biggest threat to Liverpool’s chances could well be Barcelona, with their interest in the Dutchman coming at a time when Jurgen Klopp has revealed his frustration that his failed bid to land the Saints star is mentioned every time his team make a defensive mistake.