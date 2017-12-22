Barcelona to go against wishes of Messi to pursue Coutinho deal

Barcelona will reportedly reject Lionel Messi’s transfer advice in order to go through with a deal for Philippe Coutinho.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Messi wants the Catalan giants to sign PSG outcast Javier Pastore instead, with his countrymen seemingly set for a departure from the Ligue 1 giantsnext month.

Pastore has recently been linked to Barca as well as Premier League trio Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

In fact, United legend Eric Cantona also urged Jose Mourinho to make a move for the talented playmaker, who has been squeezed out by the signings of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and, last January, of Julian Draxler.

Both Milan clubs are also in for the former Palermo man according to widespread reports, and with his contract due to expire in June 2019, meaning a January exit is likely.

“This could be his final match with Paris Saint-Germain,” agent Marcelo Simonian told Footmercato earlier in the week.

Messi has reportedly recommended his countryman to Barcelona in the hopes of bringing him to the Nou Camp in a cut-price deal.

However, the report claims that Messi’s recommendation has been rejected as the club are looking to spend money on other targets such as Liverpool star Coutinho.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu will focus all his January efforts on bringing the Brazil star to the club, Don Balon say.

