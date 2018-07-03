Barcelona to offer three players in attempt to sign Chelsea star

Barcelona are so keen to knock down Chelsea’s asking price for Willian that they are prepared to offer up to three players in exchange, according to reports.

Sky Sports claim Chelsea have turned down a bid in excess of £50million from Barcelona, but the clubs are still talking.

Last Friday the Daily Mail reported that the Brazil winger’s representatives had been in Barcelona, although they also claimed Chelsea had shown no willingness to sell the 29-year-old.

And now Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo have claimed that Barca cannot afford Chelsea’s reported £70million asking price and want to propose a player-plus-cash offer instead.

Andre Gomes and Rafinha, who the Catalans are looking to offload, are the first two players named in the report as possible options for a swap, while Paulinho could also be in the mix if it means they could sign Willian.

Philippe Coutinho is said to be a strong pull for Willian, who has a strong friendship with his international team-mate.

Kia Joorabchian, who represents Willian and Paulinho, is believed to be at the centre of any potential deal with the latter a regular at the Camp Nou last campaign.

