Coutinho woe steers Barcelona towards Keita – report

Barcelona are reportedly preparing a bid to sign one of Liverpool’s top targets before the transfer deadline and as an apparent act of revenge for the refusal to sell Philippe Coutinho.

The Reds have rejected three offers from Liverpool for their star player and it seems the Brazilian now looks likely to stay at Anfield after their latest bid of £115m was rejected.

Coutinho’s mood at Anfield is said to be “very low” over Liverpool’s refusal to discuss a deal with Barcelona – and it seems the Catalonians themselves are preparing to exact an element of revenge by moving to sign Liverpool target Naby Keita.

The Reds themselves were frustrated by RB Leipzig’s refusal to sell the Guinean midfielder earlier this summer, with Jurgen Klopp’s side having offers of £58million and £66million rejected.

Leipzig insisted they would not sell the player for any price – but it seems that resolve is set to be tested once again with reports in Spain suggesting Barcelona are now preparing a blockbusting offer for the midfielder as an alternative to Coutinho.

Catalan paper Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona have now turned their attention to Keita, and are prepared to offer as much as £80million to land the player and tempt Leipzig to cash in.

Although a very different player to Coutinho, it’s claimed Barcelona have reassessed their transfer plans after finalising the capture of Ousmane Dembele on Monday morning. With Dembele seen as a replacement for Neymar in attack, it seems coach Ernesto Valverde would now prefer a more tigerish presence in their midfield than Coutinho.

And any deal for Keita would not only represent a big coup for Barcelona, it would also exact an element of revenge on Liverpool over Coutinho and simultaneously damage Klopp’s plans, with the Reds boss seemingly expecting a deal for the Guinean to be sanctioned next summer, when a £47m transfer exit clause kicks into his contract.

Although it’s not known whether any Barcelona bid for Keita would be accepted by Leipzig, their sporting director Ralf Rangnick was keen to clear up why Liverpool’s offer for the midfielder was rejected.

Rangnick explained: “There were two offers from Liverpool and in between times also a telephone call between the clubs. But not between me and Jurgen Klopp.

“For us, it was always clear that we would not give Naby Keita. That is why there was no direct contact.

“Every club that has sporting ambitious would have done the same as we did.

“But we must weigh it up. If we let Keita go for €70-80m this year, what more would that bring us compared to the sum we would get next year?”