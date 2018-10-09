Barcelona are lining up a January raid on Liverpool for the club’s out-of-favour full-back Alberto Moreno, according to reports in Spain.

The LaLiga champions are poised to open talks with Liverpool in the coming days over a potential January swoop for the player, claims Mundo Deportivo.

Moreno has lost his place in Jurgen Klopp’s side, with Andrew Robertson making the left-back berth his own over the past 12 months. As such, the former Sevilla man has featured just once – in the Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea – so far this season.

Moreno’s contract at Anfield expires at the end of the season and it’s claimed the clubs will discuss a cut-price deal to bring the full-back to the Nou Camp. A fee of around £5million is being suggested.

While Moreno is seen by the Barca hierarchy as cover and competition for Jordi Alba, the same paper acknowledges that the need to bring in Moreno is made more acute by lingering doubts over the future of their long-serving full-back.

Alba has just 18 months remaining on his own deal at the Nou Camp and reports on Tuesday suggested he has been lined up as a first recruit for prospective boss Zinedine Zidane at Manchester United.

The paper suggests, however, Moreno would primarily be seen as back-up and the Spanish giants have three other potential long-term replacement for Alba in mind should they lose the full-back.

They claim Man City’s Benjamin Mendy remains their No 1 option to succeed Alba, with Valencia’s Jose Gaya and Juan Bernat – who only moved to PSG over the summer – alternative options.

