Barcelona to rival Real Madrid, AC Milan in race for young Man Utd star

Barcelona are ready to hijack Real Madrid and AC Milan’s bids to try and land a Manchester United star, a report claims.

A recent report from Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Marcus Rashford and Divock Origi are now on Milan’s list of targets.

Meanwhile, Spanish outlet Diario Gol recently reported that Real Madrid have a long list of targets as they try and plug the gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus, with Rashford included.

Rashford was far from a first-team regular at Man Utd under Jose Mourinho and Milan are mulling over a move for the forward.

A report from The Times last month also suggested that Juventus have stepped up their interest in signing the England international.

Now, a report from the Express on Sunday claims that Barcelona are ready to enter the race by placing a bid next summer to try and land Rashford.

Barca bosses have reportedly “compiled a dossier as they court wonderkid Rashford”, with the 21-year-old’s long-term future at Old Trafford uncertain.

The Daily Star recently claims that the Red Devils are aware of interest in Rashford from abroad and are ready to reopen talks over a contract extension.

Ed Woodward is apparently keen on tying the 21-year-old down to a new deal before the end of the season, and is willing to offer £150,000-a-week plus bonuses to get it over the line.