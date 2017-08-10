Barcelona to trigger £72m release clause for Liverpool, Man Utd target

Barcelona are reportedly set to meet the £72million release clause in the contract of Real Madrid star Marco Asensio.

Barcelona are wasting no time counting their pennies following the €222million sale of Brazilian star Neymar, with the Catalan giants in the market for a marquee signing to fill the Brazilian’s boots at the Nou Camp.

So far, there has been nothing but frustration in Barca’s hunt for a new star. They are getting nowhere fast with Liverpool rejecting yet another bid on Wednesday for Philippe Coutinho, while reports on Thursday morning say Borussia Dortmund have now told them Ousmane Dembele will cost an eye-watering €150million.

They could, however, have more joy with Asensio. Last season he made 38 appearances for Madrid scoring 10 goals. While he faces a battle to get into Zinedine Zindane’s first XI, he is highly rated by the Frenchman and will likely get games despite the presence of Isco and Gareth Bale at the Bernabeu.

With Neymar gone, Barca can offer Asensio consistent game time and it’s for this reason Marca believes they will have a chance of snaring him away from their bitter rivals.

The report claims Asensio’s buy-out clause is currently set at £72million and that will not deter Barcelona in their quest to sign the player.

Asesnsio has been previously linked with moves to Manchester United and Liverpool, though the player was quick to rebuff those rumours.

“In the end I do not think about other teams or if I could play in other teams, I always think about Madrid,” Asensio said at the time.

“I found it difficult at first, but you have to work in the training sessions and be prepared to take advantage of the opportunity when it comes.

“I already said that I wanted to stay and that I was going to fight for minutes.”

Diario Gol, meanwhile, report that Barcelona also remain keen on Isco, whose Real contract expires next year.