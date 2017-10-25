Barcelona told asking price for January Coutinho move

Liverpool would be happy to sell star man Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January, according to reports from Spain.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Barcelona are still keen on bringing Coutinho to the Camp Nou and have once again made him their No.1 target for the upcoming transfer window.

The report claims that they want to sign him in January due to fears that his price could increase next summer if more clubs were to join the race.

Barca representatives reportedly met with Kia Joorabchian, one of Coutinho’s agents, on Monday and discovered that Liverpool would be willing to sell the Brazilian for a fee of €150m.

However, at the moment the Catalan giants are unwilling to pay that amount; instead they are hopeful of being able to strike a deal for an up-front fee of €80m with a further €30m in add-ons.

Even though Coutinho knows PSG are back in the race for his signature, he still prefers a move to Barcelona.