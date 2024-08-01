Barcelona are reportedly keen on bringing two former loanees back for the new season as a rival to president Joan Laporta pours cold water on a possible Nico Williams transfer.

The electrifying winger is one of the most sought-after players in the world following his heroics for Spain in their Euro 2024 triumph.

The Athletic Bilbao star scored two goals, one of which came in the 2-1 final win over England, and bagged an assist in the tournament in Germany – backing up a superb season for the 22-year-old.

Williams scored eight times and notched 19 assists in all competitions for his club and that and his Euros performances led to links with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona, and more.

For weeks now, it seemed Barca were leading the race to sign the Spain international, with Blaugrana president Laporta confidently saying they could afford his £49m release clause.

In early July, he said: “Economically speaking, we could commit to the signing of Nico Williams. Nico’s a player I like — I like him a lot. We are working with [new coach Hansi] Flick on possible signings. Now we have to leave [sporting director] Deco to close the operations we are working on.

“Shortly we will be able to announce some good news with regard to the financial [issues] and we will be back within LaLiga’s Fair Play limits. And that will allow further good news in terms of [signings].”

Williams transfer ‘cannot be done’

However, fast forward to the present and The Athletic claims he will sign a new deal until 2028, with his current contract expiring in 2027. Moreover, Victor Font, who ran against Laporta in the club’s last presidential election, claims Barca currently cannot afford to sign the flying wideman.

He told The Athletic: “I wish we could sign Nico Williams because that’s what we need. The president has said that it is possible, but that is not true. Today it cannot be done. We hope that it will be possible tomorrow. But today, it is not.

“The members want to dream and believe what they tell us. The problem is that they have been telling us for three summers that everything is fine, that we will sign players and that everything is resolved. With each passing year, credibility falls. And this summer, if promises are not kept, credibility will fall even more.”

On top of that, the player himself reportedly has doubts about whether or not Barca would be able to register him to play in La Liga, due to the Catalan outfit’s much-publicised financial problems.

Those sizeable issues have significantly impacted the club’s transfer policy, with Laporta’s team jumping at the chance of securing loan deals.

Two such examples are Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix. The pair spent last season on loan at Barca and now reports in Spain suggest they want to bring the Portuguese duo back to the club for the upcoming season.

Spanish publication Sport say an agreement for Cancelo is ‘very close’, but this would be a loan deal, costing £7m, with an obligation to buy, amounting to £18m.

Whether or not either loan deal comes to pass remains to be seen.