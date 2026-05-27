Barcelona have struck an agreement on personal terms with Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, but they are looking to seal two attacking signings, as they also continue to explore deals for Joao Pedro and Marcus Rashford.

Sources in Catalonia have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Barca’s recruitment team are assessing multiple forward options ahead of a major frontline reshuffle, and Gordon has now emerged as another player under serious consideration.

Gordon is expected to leave Newcastle this summer, and the Magpies have now accepted internally that the winger’s departure is increasingly likely.

But with no release clause in his contract, Newcastle have made their position crystal clear to both the player’s representatives and interested clubs: they want at least £70million.

As TEAMtalk has consistently reported, Gordon’s camp have already agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich ahead of a potential move to Germany.

However, it emerged earlier on Tuesday that Barcelona have now also reached the same agreement with Gordon, and reports suggest that his preference would be to move to the Camp Nou.

Discussions have also taken place with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, all of whom continue monitoring developments closely. Now, Barcelona have emerged as serious contenders in the race for the England international…

READ NEXT – Newcastle journalist reveals what Arsenal have told him about Sandro Tonali ‘talks’

Barcelona pushing for Gordon deal but want TWO deals done

The LaLiga champions have made their move for Gordon’s situation but are keen to make TWO attacking signings as they eye profiles capable of fitting into Hansi Flick’s evolving frontline.

The winger’s versatility is viewed as a major attraction internally at Barca given his ability to operate on either flank or through central attacking areas.

With veteran striker Robert Lewandowski departing this summer, Barcelona are prioritising major changes in attack.

Atletico Madrid superstar Julian Alvarez remains the club’s dream target and has long been viewed internally as the ideal successor to Lewandowski.

However, TEAMtalk understands Barcelona remain nowhere near capable of financing a package likely to exceed £100million – the figure Atletico are demanding.

That financial reality has forced the Catalan giants to seriously assess alternative options as they know they would struggle to match the deals being put in place by Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

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Major obstacles make Chelsea raid less likely

One of those who they also really like is Joao Pedro.

The Brazilian has been one of Chelsea’s standout performers since arriving from Brighton last summer and Barcelona sporting director Deco is understood to be a huge admirer of the 24-year-old’s technical profile and versatility.

Sources close to the player indicate Joao Pedro would openly welcome what he would regard as a “dream move” to the Nou Camp.

However, TEAMtalk can confirm Pedro is not actively pushing to leave Stamford Bridge at this stage.

Chelsea’s position is also extremely firm and they have made this clear.

The Blues – who are themselves preparing to move on from Liam Delap, Marc Guiu and returning striker Nicolas Jackson this summer – have already informed Barcelona they will not entertain any offers for Pedro, and have advised the Spanish giants to pursue alternative targets instead.

READ MORE – Newcastle journalist reveals what Arsenal have told him about Sandro Tonali ‘talks’

Rashford move still alive for Barcelona

Barcelona’s interest in Marcus Rashford also remains very much alive.

TEAMtalk understands Barca continue working behind the scenes on a deal for the Manchester United forward, although they have made their stance clear to Old Trafford hierarchy unless a compromise is reached financially, they are prepared to walk away.

As TEAMtalk first revealed back in December, Barcelona’s long-term strategy has always been to extend Rashford’s stay through another loan arrangement despite already holding an option to sign him permanently for £26million.

United’s official position remains that they intend to reintegrate Rashford into the squad this summer.

However, sources indicate the prospect of retaining the club’s highest earner, whose wages are set to increase further following United’s Champions League qualification, is not viewed favourably by the club’s football department and Barcelona are fully aware of that internal tension.

TEAMtalk understands Barca are prepared to cover Rashford’s increased salary package and would be willing to include an obligation to buy in 2027.

That future obligation would be lower than the current option fee due to the player having one fewer year remaining on his contract by that stage, but crucially would still guarantee United a permanent exit solution.

Rashford himself has remained consistent throughout the process.

Sources close to the player insist he only wants to play for Barcelona next season and is fully committed to joining Hansi Flick’s project if a deal can eventually be agreed.

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