Atletico Madrid will provide Arsenal with competition for Barcelona star Marc Casado, with Hansi Flick’s side tipped to ‘sacrifice’ the 21-year-old this summer by prioritising another player.

Casado is a defensive midfielder who can also operate as a right-back if needed. He came through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy before making his senior debut in November 2022. Overall, he has made 41 appearances in their first team, chipping in with one goal and six assists.

Casado moved up the Barcelona pecking order last season after fellow young midfielder Marc Bernal tore his ACL.

Casado impressed Flick and went on to play 36 times, with 23 of those outings coming in LaLiga.

Casado’s solid performances also caught the attention of Spain boss Luis de la Fuente and he made his first two senior international appearances against Denmark and Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League in November.

It emerged on July 12 that Arsenal are looking to sign Casado before Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United.

Arsenal have been alerted to the fact that he can be signed for €50million (£43m), despite having a €100m (£86m) release clause in his contract.

Catalan outlet El Nacional have now provided an update on the situation, claiming Barca president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco want to sell Casado to increase the club’s transfer funds.

Head coach Flick rates him highly but might not have the final say as Laporta and Deco prepare to ‘sacrifice’ Casado and place their trust in Gavi instead.

There is now an ‘open door’ for Casado to leave and Atletico Madrid are supposedly ready to battle English clubs such as Arsenal for his capture.

Atleti are ‘very attentive’ to Casado’s situation and are ‘preparing a formal offer’ to try and win the chase for him.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone wants more top-class players to arrive at the Wanda Metropolitano and has urged club president Enrique Cerezo to initiate a move for Casado.

Simeone believes the player has elite potential, a view shared by others. Indeed, after his exceptional performance in Spain’s 3-2 win over Switzerland, team-mate Bryan Zaragoza said of Casado: “He’s an animal. I don’t even know what to say about how he played. He’s barbaric.”

Spain boss ‘amazed’ by Marc Casado

De La Fuente added: “Marc has been with us for a game and a half and plays like a veteran. I never cease to be amazed by his maturity when I see him play with that confidence, that security and that control of the situation.”

It is possible that Barca will make it harder for Atleti to agree a deal for Casado than Arsenal, given the two are LaLiga rivals.

But it remains to be seen if Mikel Arteta’s side will ramp up their interest as they have already captured fellow midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard this summer.

Atleti have been busy this summer, bringing in players such as Alex Baena, David Hancko, Johnny Cardoso, Thiago Almada, Matteo Ruggeri and Marc Pubill.

