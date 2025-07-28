A Barcelona player could link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al-Nassr to sign Andreas Christensen from Barcelona, a report has claimed, with the Saudi Pro League club already making progress on an impressive double deal.

Ronaldo has scored 93 goals in 105 matches for Al-Nassr since joining the side in January 2023, despite being in the twilight years of his career. The Portugal striker has helped to revolutionise the game in Saudi Arabia and has brought plenty of new fans to the country’s top flight, though he has only won one trophy in the Middle East so far.

Ronaldo and Al-Nassr triumphed in the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 but have not had any success since, which has left the five-time Ballon d’Or winner frustrated.

He strongly considered leaving Al Nassr to join a team playing in the Club World Cup earlier this summer. Al-Nassr ultimately convinced Ronaldo to stay on a new two-year contract by promising more statement signings that should bring silverware to the club.

According to Spanish source Fichajes, Ronaldo has ‘requested’ the signing of Christensen from Barcelona this summer.

Ronaldo believes the centre-back will add much-needed experience and stability to Al-Nassr’s defence, helping them compete with the likes of Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal for the league title.

Al-Nassr’s new sporting director, Simao Coutinho, has listened to Ronaldo and is ‘preparing a formal offer’ for Christensen that will be sent to Barcelona in the coming days.

Al-Nassr have admired the player for some time now and have emerged as frontrunners to sign him.

Barca are ‘willing to negotiate if the offer is attractive’. Hansi Flick already has other centre-backs such as Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia in his squad and can therefore afford to lose Christensen, in a move which would reduce Barca’s wage bill.

The 29-year-old is happy at Barca but knows he will struggle for starts in the new campaign, which could force him to consider Al-Nassr’s offer. The Saudis could also hand Christensen a hugely lucrative contract compared to what he is currently earning.

Negotiations are said to be ‘moving forward’. It is unclear at this stage exactly how much Christensen may cost Al-Nassr, but the fact his contract expires in June 2026 suggests it will not be a huge fee.

Christensen could join Al-Nassr alongside Antony and Joao Felix, too.

The agent of Manchester United’s Antony has confirmed his client is open to a move to Saudi if the conditions are right.

TEAMtalk revealed on Sunday that Antony has said yes to joining Al-Nassr. Ronaldo’s side are now readying a bid to send to United.

The Red Devils want €50million (£44m / $59m) to sell Antony, having originally spent a massive £82m on him.

Antony did not live up to expectations at Old Trafford but got his career back on track last season by shining for Real Betis on loan.

Al-Nassr to sign Joao Felix from Chelsea

Felix is set to be announced as an Al-Nassr player as an agreement has been reached with Chelsea.

Al-Nassr will pay an initial €30m (£26m / $35m) for Ronaldo’s Portugal team-mate, while the deal could eventually be worth €50m (£43.5m / $58m) through significant add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Chelsea were always looking for €50m to sell Felix and while they have not got that fee outright, they could recoup all of those funds over the next two years.

The 25-year-old forward has agreed a two-year contract with Al-Nassr and will undergo a medical ‘today’ (Monday), as per Fabrizio Romano.

Felix cost Chelsea £45m when joining from Atletico Madrid last summer but only registered one goal in 12 Premier League appearances before being loaned to AC Milan.

