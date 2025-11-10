Bayern Munich are preparing to submit a huge €75million (£66m / $87m) bid for Barcelona ace Dani Olmo, it has been claimed.

Spanish outlet Fichajes suggest Olmo ‘could soon leave Barcelona‘ as they are ‘considering his departure’ amid strong interest from Bayern. The ‘formal offer’ from the German giants will supposedly arrive in January, and it follows them ‘closely watching’ him in recent months.

Bayern allegedly believe Barcelona will sell Olmo for €75m and have made him a ‘strategic attacking target’ for 2026.

Dani Olmo: The story so far

Spent seven years in the Barcelona academy before joining Dinamo Zagreb in July 2014

Shone at RB Leipzig after joining the Bundesliga club in a €30m deal in January 2020

Earned a €60m (then £51m) return to Barca in August last year

Fichajes claim Olmo is weighing up whether to continue pursuing his Barca dream or return to Germany, where he won three domestic cups with Leipzig.

Barca want to sell at least one valuable asset next year to improve their financial situation, and Olmo is among those at risk.

The attacking midfielder could also have the opportunity to move to the Premier League.

Bayern among Olmo suitors?

Newcastle United were tipped to break their transfer record on him in September. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have also been credited with interest in Olmo.

While the 27-year-old has struggled to replicate his impressive Leipzig form at Barca, Bayern seemingly feel he can thrive alongside top stars such as Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz.

Although, Fichajes is not the most reliable transfer news source in Spain, so claims about Olmo potentially heading to Bavaria must be taken with a pinch of salt.

If Bayern – or any other potential suitor – does make an offer for Olmo next year, then there are three reasons why Barca could accept.

Sale could be good news for Barcelona

First of all, a prospective bid of €50m (£44m / $58m) or more would seriously improve the transfer funds available to Barca boss Hansi Flick.

Selling Olmo would give Flick money to spend on a new centre-forward, left winger or centre-back. The Blaugrana must find the funds to activate Marcus Rashford’s €30m (£26m / $35m) buy option, while also capturing Robert Lewandowski’s successor.

Secondly, Barca could sell Olmo and still have options in the central attacking midfield role. Fermin Lopez could continue shining there while Raphinha works his way back from injury.

Finally, Olmo has not been an overwhelming success during his time in Catalonia. His Barca career started with registration issues, and he has had to deal with a series of small injury problems ever since.

The Spaniard has failed to make a significant impact for Barca this season, registering just one goal in 13 appearances so far.