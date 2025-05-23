Deco confirms Barcelona interest in Man Utd, Liverpool stars and names summer ‘priority’

The chances of either Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford or Liverpool winger Luis Diaz moving to Barcelona seem to have increased after their sporting director Deco spoke openly about the pair, while he has also named his ‘priority’ this summer.

Barcelona expressed interest in Rashford during the winter transfer window after learning Man Utd were open to letting him leave on loan to reignite his career. Rashford proved too expensive though and this saw Barca walk away from discussions, with the forward eventually joining Aston Villa instead.

Rashford’s season may have been ended early by a hamstring injury, but he has gained admirers through his exciting performances while on loan at Villa.

Rashford proved he can still make a big impact at the highest level by causing Paris Saint-Germain problems in their Champions League quarter-final clash.

TEAMtalk understands Villa will have to battle PSR concerns this summer, which makes it unlikely they will trigger their £40million (€47.5m / $54m) option to sign Rashford permanently.

A transfer to Barca could be on the cards as the Englishman dreams of starring for the Catalan giants in LaLiga and the Champions League, which TEAMtalk revealed back in February.

But Barca can only sign one winger this summer and they look set to choose between Rashford and Diaz.

In an interview with Catalan radio station RAC 1, Deco was asked about his key transfer targets. He replied: “We like Luis, we like Rashford, and we like other players.

“Out of respect, talking about players who are under contract with other clubs is complicated. When we go to the market, there are names we know that could improve the team.”

On Thursday, Barca announced that Raphinha has signed a new contract running until 2028. And Deco has confirmed that his main aim is to tie down other important Barca players in the coming weeks and months.

He added: “If we can keep the core of the team together, that’s what we want. I think we can do it. I think you can always improve the team, but you have to understand what kind of player you need. We’ve focused first on what we have at home and renewals.

“The renewals of Raphinha, [Frenkie] De Jong, and Eric [Garcia] will come, for sure. That’s the priority. We’ll talk about improving the team if we can, but the key is stability. We don’t believe that players will ask to leave.”

READ NEXT 👇

Ruben Amorim to axe Man Utd quartet who started UEL final as EIGHT exits planned

Liverpool send Florian Wirtz ‘astronomical offer’ as elite alternative named

Rashford, Diaz both want Barcelona move

Just like Rashford, Diaz would love to join Barca. Indeed, his father revealed in November 2023 that such a move would be Diaz’s ‘dream’.

Liverpool remain locked in contract talks with Diaz as they look to extend his current deal, which runs for two more years and is only worth £55,000 a week.

But the Colombian’s entourage seem to be stalling negotiations as they are aware Barca could swoop in with an offer.

Diaz is ‘tempted’ by a summer switch to Catalonia, and this stance has forced Liverpool to identify a possible replacement.

Although, it has been claimed that some Barca stars want Deco to improve other areas of the team rather than spend big money on Diaz.

Returning to Rashford, the 27-year-old is willing to take a pay cut as he tries to ‘force’ through a transfer to Barca.

So far, the Blaugrana have only drawn up a loan-to-buy deal, which is unlikely to please United.

Ruben Amorim’s side hope to recoup around £90m (€107m / $121m) from the sales of out-on-loan trio Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho this summer.

Amorim tipped for United sack; Liverpool exit shut down

📌 Shearer claims Man Utd could sack Amorim after branding his reign an ’embarrassment’

📌 Man Utd to accept Garnacho bid after Amorim rift seals fate

📌 Liverpool star rules out summer exit, with different sale now assured

QUIZ: Think you know Marcus Rashford?