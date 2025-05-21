Deco could be stopped from signing a Liverpool star for Barcelona

Barcelona sporting director Deco wants to sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool but the dressing room and the club’s board are split over the potential move, a report has claimed.

Diaz has long been linked with a move to LaLiga as his father has admitted it would be his dream to play for either Barcelona or Real Madrid. Speculation has ramped up in recent months as the winger still has not agreed a new deal with Liverpool.

Diaz’s camp have held several rounds of contract talks with Liverpool chiefs, but so far the two parties have been unable to forge an agreement.

Diaz reportedly earns £55,000 a week at Anfield, far less than most of his big-name team-mates. Liverpool do not want him to enter the final year of his terms as he could then start to push for a cut-price exit.

It emerged on Tuesday that Diaz is ‘tempted’ to swap Liverpool for Barca, while the Reds have identified Lyon’s Malick Fofana as a possible replacement for him at left wing.

Catalan source El Nacional have cast doubt over Diaz’s transfer to Barca, though.

It is claimed that his capture ‘divides opinion’ among both Barca chiefs and the squad.

‘Heavyweights’ in the Barca dressing room have tried to ‘veto’ the move by expressing serious concern to Deco.

The transfer chief feels Diaz would be a ‘perfect’ addition to Hansi Flick’s team, but some Barca players do not think his signing is required due to the brilliant form of current wingers Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Plus, there are ‘significant doubts’ among the Barca board, who feel other parts of the squad – such as centre-forward and goalkeeper – need addressing more urgently.

Liverpool have supposedly set Diaz’s price tag at the €85million (£72m / $96m) mark, a fee which is problematic for Barca given their recent financial issues.

Deco could be prevented from signing Luis Diaz

Deco insists that the Colombian can add plenty of quality to Barca’s forward line, while his versatility would also be useful as he can play as a No 9 in addition to out wide.

But Deco could be crowded out by a growing number of concerned voices at Barca.

It is not just Diaz’s cost that is worrying Barca players, but also his lack of composure in front of goal. The 28-year-old is capable of breezing past multiple players thanks to his excellent dribbling skills, though he has a tendency to miss the target at the crucial moment.

Nico Williams is another left winger Barca have been impressed by over the last 18 months.

Although, Barca president Joan Laporta has told reporters this week that Williams is no longer of interest. This could see Real Madrid swoop in for him instead.

