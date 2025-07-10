Ferran Torres does not want to join Aston Villa despite Unai Emery’s side holding talks over a summer deal, as per a report, with Hansi Flick and the Barcelona board split over the player’s decision.

Torres played in England between August 2020 and January 2022, having originally joined Manchester City from Valencia in a €27million deal. The forward managed 16 goals and four assists in 43 games for City, helping Pep Guardiola’s side win two Premier League titles and one League Cup.

Torres secured a dream move to Barcelona when the Catalan giants paid City €55m for his services.

He has since notched a further 44 goals and 20 assists in 158 appearances as Barca have won two LaLiga titles, the Copa del Rey and two Supercopa de Espanas.

Torres still has admirers in the Premier League after he showed impressive finishing and versatility with City. He mainly operates as a centre-forward but can also play on the left wing if needed.

According to Catalan outlet Sport, Emery is hoping to bring the Spain star back to England, having instructed Villa chiefs to draw up a €50m (£43m / $58.5m) bid for him.

The offer would be very tempting for Barca chiefs as it would give them the chance to ease financial pressure through a significant sale.

However, Torres has no intention of swapping Barca for Villa. He ‘is not interested in attending’ talks, while a deal between Barca and Villa has yet to be ‘finalised’.

The 25-year-old ‘is happy at Barca’ and does not want to negotiate an exit this summer.

He has told reporters he wants to become an ‘undisputed starter’ as he looks to become a crucial player under Flick.

Flick and the Barca board are in disagreement over Torres. While club chiefs in Catalonia are hopeful of engineering a sale, Flick wants Torres to stay and aid Barca’s defence of their league title in the upcoming campaign.

Ferran Torres wants to be Robert Lewandowski’s successor

Torres is currently behind Robert Lewandowski in the striker pecking order but is biding his time before potentially becoming Barca’s new No 9. Lewandowski continues to defy his years with stunning goalscoring feats but the Pole is now 36 and will surely consider retirement in the next year or two.

Torres wants to convince the Barca hierarchy and Flick that they can trust in him to be Lewandowski’s successor, rather than entering the market for an expensive new striker.

It emerged on May 18 that Villa were hoping to complete a dazzling double LaLiga swoop for Torres and goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

But it will be extremely tough to convince Torres to move, while Garcia has joined Barca from Espanyol in a €25m (£21.5m / $29m) deal.

Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked with moves for Torres this year, though it seems his return to England will not be happening anytime soon.

Barcelona transfer news: Messi latest; Rashford update

Meanwhile, David Ornstein has delivered a huge update on the future of Barca icon Lionel Messi amid claims he could return to the club.

Marcus Rashford is a candidate to join Barca this summer as they are looking at both him and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz for the left wing position after missing out on Nico Williams.

Rashford reportedly wants some ‘guarantees’ before signing for Barca, though.

