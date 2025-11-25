Harry Kane has responded to claims he could swap Bayern Munich for Barcelona in a sensational transfer, while Robert Lewandowski has snubbed the first contract offer he has received to depart LaLiga.

It is a huge week in the Champions League as Bayern travel to Arsenal and Barcelona visit Chelsea. Ahead of those games, Kane was asked about rumours he could become Lewandowski’s successor at Barca in 2026.

The England captain replied: “I haven’t had any contact with anyone, nobody has contacted me. I feel very comfortable in the current situation, even though we haven’t yet discussed my situation with Bayern.

Harry Kane’s sublime Bayern spell

Scored 109 goals in just 114 games

Netted 41 times last season to fire Bayern to Bundesliga glory

Is the quickest player to reach 100 goals for a club in Europe’s top five leagues (in just 104 matches)

“There’s no rush. I’m really happy in Munich. You can see that in the way I’m playing. If there’s contact, then we’ll see. But I’m not thinking about the new season yet.

“First up is the World Cup in the summer. And it’s very unlikely that anything will change after this season.”

When asked if Bayern fans should be worried about his future, Kane added: “No, I don’t think so.”

Barca are sounding out potential strikers as they are ready to move on from Lewandowski at the end of the season. The Pole’s contract expires in June and is unlikely to be renewed.

Robert Lewandowski weighing up next move

According to AS, Fenerbahce are the first club to act on their interest in Lewandowski, offering him an 18-month contract.

However, the approach has failed as Lewandowski reportedly wants an extra year to be added to the deal.

Fenerbahce remain keen on signing the 37-year-old and are said to be planning a new contract offer.

It was claimed on Saturday that clubs such as Manchester United and AC Milan are interested in signing Lewandowski, too.

It is also possible that he could move to Saudi Arabia and earn one last big contract before hanging up his boots.

Kane to choose between Barca and Spurs?

Returning to Kane, we revealed on November 3 that Barca are providing Tottenham Hotspur with competition for the Bundesliga hitman.

Spurs ‘expect’ Kane to return to north London via a €65million (£57m / $75m) exit clause in his Bayern contract.

Barca are expected to move for the 32-year-old if they can drum up the necessary funds, though the fact Spurs have matching rights gives them an advantage.

The Guardian followed our reporting by revealing on November 13 that Barca have made Kane their ‘first-choice’ striker target.

Former Spurs and England star Chris Waddle broke ranks recently by suggesting Kane should prioritise a move to LaLiga.

Dusan Vlahovic, Julian Alvarez, Karl Etta Eyong and Serhou Guirassy are other centre-forwards being considered by Hansi Flick’s side.