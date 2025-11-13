Barcelona are plotting a sublime move for England captain Harry Kane as they prepare for life after Robert Lewandowski, it has been revealed.

The Guardian report that Barcelona have made Kane their ‘first-choice target’ to replace Lewandowski in the summer. Barca officials see the Bayern Munich star as the ‘ideal’ striker to succeed from Lewandowski given his unbelievable scoring record in Bavaria.

Kane’s release clause drops to £57million (€65m / $75m) at the end of the season, which Barca see as an achievable sum and as brilliant value.

Harry Kane unstoppable in Germany

He’s managed an incredible 108 goals in just 113 games for Bayern

Has more goals (23) than appearances (17) this season

He’s even been linking up play from deep for Bayern this term

The Guardian state that Kane is open to extending his spell at Bayern, with his current contract due to expire in June 2027. Although, the offer of joining another illustrious European club such as Barca could prove ‘enticing’.

Marcus Rashford could convince Kane to move to Catalonia. The winger is on loan at Barca from Manchester United and is impressing – he could join permanently if a €30m (£26m / $35m) buy option is activated.

Barca raiding Bayern for Kane would see history repeat itself. They paid Bayern €50m (then £43m) to sign Lewandowski in July 2022.

DON’T MISS 😏 Hansi Flick can stun Real Madrid as superb midfield target names Barcelona his ‘favourite’ club

Is Kane even better than Lewandowski?

Lewandowski remains a prolific goalscorer, but at 37 years of age Barca need to reinvigorate the centre-forward position.

Kane is 32 himself, but he expects to continue playing towards his 40s, just like Lewandowski.

Plus, Kane has broken several of Lewandowski’s records at Bayern. He recently became the fastest player this century to reach 100 goals for a club in one of Europe’s top five leagues, doing so in just 104 matches.

We revealed on November 3 that Kane is considering using his exit clause to leave Bayern next year, amid strong interest from Barca and former club Tottenham Hotspur.

We understand Kane is ‘seriously tempted’ by the opportunity to join Barca, though Spurs may have a ‘secret weapon’.

Man Utd remain huge admirers of Kane, having failed to sign him previously, but he is more likely to join Barca or Spurs as things stand.

Barcelona evaluating striker options

Kane is far from the only No 9 Barca are looking at. They dream of landing players such as Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland, but they could be out of reach financially.

Dusan Vlahovic is a budget-friendly option as his Juventus contract is winding down.

Karl Etta Eyong is enjoying a breakout season, and Barca are considering opening talks with Levante for him.

Barca would have to spend more on Kane than Vlahovic or Etta Eyong, but he is clearly worth it.

Kane could form a devastating partnership with the likes of Lamine Yamal, Rashford and Raphinha.

England’s record scorer could be the statement signing Barca need to help them win the Champions League.