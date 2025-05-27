Barcelona could rival Manchester United for the signing of French star Lucas Chevalier, with a report detailing how much he will cost to sign from Lille this summer.

Chevalier is a 23-year-old goalkeeper who has enjoyed a great campaign, having kept 11 clean sheets in 34 league matches and being named Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Season ahead of stars such as Gianluigi Donnarumma and Djordje Petrovic. Chevalier and Lyon ace Rayan Cherki were the only two non-Paris Saint-Germain players to make it into the Ligue 1 Team of the Season.

Chevalier is quickly emerging as one of the best young keepers in Europe. He has yet to make his senior France debut, but that surely will not be too far away if his great performances continue.

Unfortunately for Lille, the shot-stopper looks set to be the subject of a major transfer battle in the summer.

According to the Spanish source, Fichajes, Barcelona have added Chevalier to their keeper shortlist in recent days.

Barcelona sporting director Deco is ‘combing the market’ for a new No 1 and Chevalier is now a serious option being considered.

However, the Blaugrana will have to work smartly in order to afford a deal, potentially by selling one or two players.

That is because Lille hope to receive €35-40million (up to £33.5m / $45.5m) for Chevalier, a fee currently out of Barca’s reach.

The Ligue 1 ‘sensation’ is ‘open to taking a step forward in his career’ if he receives a ‘serious proposal from Spain’, most likely from Barca.

But that will depend on Deco being able to drum up the funds required to launch an appropriate bid.

It emerged in March that Man Utd have identified Chevalier as a possible replacement for Andre Onana in goal.

United spent £47m when signing Onana two years ago, but Ruben Amorim does not trust the Cameroonian due to his tendency to make mistakes.

Speculation Chevalier could join United intensified on May 13 when he admitted he ‘dreams’ of playing in the Premier League.

Barcelona, Man Utd both eyeing new keepers

Although, it is not guaranteed United will give Amorim the new No 1 he desires. Old Trafford chiefs are focusing on the club’s faltering attack, with a striker and two No 10s being chased first.

There are other keepers on Barca’s radar if they miss out on Chevalier. Espanyol’s Joan Garcia will meet with his agent to decide his next move as he has proposals from a host of clubs including Barca, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Napoli and Bayer Leverkusen.

Reports in France claim Barca have made contact with Brighton & Hove Albion to discuss the availability of Dutch keeper Bart Verbruggen, too.

Barca need a new keeper to future-proof the position. 35-year-old Wojciech Szczesny is weighing up a one-year contract extension to continue his spell in Catalonia.

Ter Stegen’s future is uncertain as he has been rotated by Hansi Flick since returning from a long-term knee injury.

