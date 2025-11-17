Barcelona have been given a boost in their striker hunt

Barcelona have been given a major boost as Julian Alvarez has snubbed a return to England with Chelsea, though Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly burst into the race for the Atletico Madrid frontman.

Sky Sports’ Sacha Tavolieri claims Alvarez ‘no longer considers a return to the Premier League’, as he feels he has ‘already given his all’ in England during an illustrious spell with Manchester City. A variety of recent reports have named Alvarez as a striker target for Chelsea, but the Blues will seemingly struggle to convince him on such a move.

Tavolieri confirms that Barcelona have ‘expressed interest’ in the Argentina ace, though PSG are emerging as serious contenders.

Julian Alvarez’s glittering career in numbers

Scored 36 goals in 103 appearances for City between August 2022 and August 2024

Helped City win a host of silverware including the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup

Cost Atleti £82m when moving to the Spanish capital

Has already managed nine goals and four assists in 15 matches this season

Luis Enrique is a ‘big admirer’ of Alvarez, viewing him as an ‘ideal’ signing to take the PSG attack to an even higher level.

PSG chiefs have been ‘exploring the possibility of a transfer for several weeks’, with Tavolieri stating that the deal could become a ‘hot topic’ next summer.

Alvarez has ‘opened the door to a move to PSG’. But the Champions League holders, just like Barca, will have to meet Atleti’s ‘excessive demands’.

Striker will cost eye-watering fee

The report adds that Atleti want at least €120million (£106m / $139m) for Alvarez. Other clubs allegedly see this as an ‘outrageous’ fee, despite the 25-year-old’s status as one of the top strikers in the world.

While not saying it publicly, Alvarez is privately open to leaving Atleti and joining a club with a better chance of winning league titles and the Champions League. Barca and PSG seem to fit the bill perfectly.

Barca will clearly be concerned about PSG entering the frame for Alvarez, and them having the player’s greenlight to initiate a deal.

But previous reports have suggested Alvarez is prioritising a move to Barca so he can emulate compatriot Lionel Messi by building a stunning legacy in Catalonia.

The key issue for Hansi Flick’s side is meeting that €120m sum. Robert Lewandowski leaving would make room for Alvarez on the wage bill, but Barca would need to sell at least two players to fund a mega bid that could convince Atleti.

Possible candidates include Dani Olmo, Marc Casado and Ronald Araujo.

Barca’s other options

The Blaugrana do have other No 9s on their shortlist, in case Alvarez stays at Atleti or heads to a different European giant such as PSG.

It emerged recently that Harry Kane is their ‘first-choice target’ to succeed from Lewandowski.

The England captain will be available for £57m (€65m / $75m) next summer via a release clause in his Bayern Munich contract. Although, sources have confirmed to us that Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to re-sign Kane.

Dusan Vlahovic would make the most sense for Barca from a financial perspective. He has entered the final year of his Juventus contract and will not renew, which means Barca could snare him on a free transfer.

Then there is Karl Etta Eyong, the wildcard option. The 22-year-old has little experience at the highest level but has bagged six goals in 12 appearances for Levante so far this season.