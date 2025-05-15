Marcus Rashford to Barcelona has taken a leap forward amid claims one world-class star wants to play alongside him, and the Blaugrana are reportedly planning up to eight sales to aid their signing of the Manchester United outcast and other players.

Rashford’s future is up in the air as his season with Aston Villa has been ended early by a hamstring injury. The forward is on loan at Villa from Manchester United and Unai Emery’s side have a buy option worth £40million (€47m / $53m) which comes into effect this summer.

Rashford has looked like his former self at Villa, having chipped in with four goals and six assists in 17 games and put in a series of exciting displays.

The England ace has looked sharp playing as a centre-forward under Emery’s guidance, a position he did not want to operate in at Man Utd.

TEAMtalk revealed on April 29 that Rashford’s permanent move to Villa is at risk of collapsing, which would force him to consider other options.

His preference would be to join Barcelona and start a thrilling new chapter in LaLiga, where he would regularly come up against Real Madrid’s new English duo Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

According to Catalan source El Nacional, Barca superstar Lamine Yamal has endorsed Rashford joining the club in a huge summer deal.

Yamal ‘loves the idea’ of playing alongside Rashford next term, believing the 27-year-old can provide a ‘significant leap in quality’ in Hansi Flick’s forward line.

Flick is sold on Rashford, too. The German coach is a big fan of Rashford’s talent and thinks his versatility can bolster both the centre-forward and left wing positions for Barca.

Various outlets have reported that the Blaugrana are plotting at least one winger signing this summer to ease the burden on Raphinha and Yamal, and Rashford could be the first through the door.

Barca are ‘considering’ making a loan offer to United which includes the option to buy for summer 2026. This would allow them to ‘assess his performance’ for a year before committing to a permanent deal.

Barcelona preparing for transformative window

A separate report from Sport has named the eight players who could be moved on in the summer, with Barca eyeing two new attackers, a centre-half and a right-back.

Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong, Pau Victor, Inaki Pena, Ronald Araujo and Hector Fort are some of the first stars who might leave. Surprisingly, it is claimed that talented youngsters Gavi and Fermin Lopez may also be put on the market.

It emerged on Tuesday that Fati’s sale could unlock Rashford’s move from United.

Barca have already begun talks with agent Pini Zahavi, whom Rashford has appointed to try and secure him a switch to Catalonia.

Rashford has decided on Barca as his ‘dream’ next destination – something TEAMtalk revealed back in February – as he would love to play in Spain, similar to Alexander-Arnold’s decision on life after Liverpool.

It has been suggested that United could lower their demands for Rashford from £40m to just £30m (€36m / $40m), despite his upturn in form at Villa.

