Benjamin Sesko recently joined Manchester United from RB Leipzig but things could have been very different for him, with a report claiming Barcelona were sizing up a 2026 move for the striker.

Sesko scored 21 goals in 45 matches last season, with 13 of those strikes coming in the German Bundesliga. Despite this impressive form, it was a season to forget for Leipzig as they fell down to seventh in the Bundesliga and failed to qualify for any European competition.

This saw top players such as Sesko and Xavi Simons push for moves abroad. Arsenal are long-term admirers of Sesko, having identified him as a possible replacement for Gabriel Jesus.

However, Arsenal pivoted towards Viktor Gyokeres after failing to strike an agreement for Sesko.

That left Man Utd and Newcastle United as the main clubs vying for the Slovenia ace.

Newcastle offered both Sesko and Leipzig more money, but the player rejected their advances to secure a dream move to Old Trafford.

Coincidentally, Sesko is due to make his Man Utd debut against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

According to Catalan outlet Sport, Barcelona have been left ‘hurt’ by United swooping for Sesko as they were hoping to land him next summer.

Barcelona sporting director Deco is a huge admirer of Sesko and had already completed groundwork on a possible deal before United entered the mix.

Deco saw the 22-year-old as a perfect successor for Robert Lewandowski, who is now 36. But Deco was always aware that Sesko would strongly consider Premier League offers this summer.

United have completely overhauled their attack this summer, signing Sesko in a £74m deal after making Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo their new No 10s.

Barcelona still need new striker after Sesko miss

In the short term, Barca boss Hansi Flick will utilise Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres as backups for Lewandowski.

Rashford has joined the reigning Spanish champions on a season-long loan from United, and the deal includes a €30m (£26m) buy option.

Barca view Rashford as more of a left winger, which means they are likely to enter the market for a new centre-forward even if the Englishman joins permanently.

Vitor Roque was previously seen as Lewandowski’s successor, but he did not live up to expectations at Barca and was therefore sold to Palmeiras.

Barca would love to make Julian Alvarez their new striker, though Atletico Madrid would make that deal very difficult.

