Paris Saint-Germain are set to ramp up their pursuit of Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is getting ever closer to leaving Catalonia, and in a move that could hasten Gianluigi Donnarumm’s move to the Premier League, a report has claimed.

Ter Stegen has made 422 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Borussia Monchengladbach in July 2014, keeping 175 clean sheets. The goalkeeper has helped Barca to win six LaLiga titles, one Champions League, six Copa del Reys and four Supercopa de Espanas, among other silverware.

Ter Stegen, now 33 years old, is one of the leaders in the Barca dressing room and was named captain in August last year.

However, his time at the Camp Nou could be coming to an end. He has been stripped of the captaincy amid growing tensions.

Barca were forced to sign Wojciech Szczesny in October after Ter Stegen suffered a knee injury that kept him out of action for most of the campaign.

Ter Stegen has since suffered a back injury and underwent surgery on the issue on July 29.

The relationship between the German and Barca has deteriorated in recent days. He has refused to sign a medical report that would allow Barca to save on his wages while out injured and in turn register other players such as Marcus Rashford.

The two parties are in disagreement over how many months Ter Stegen will be out for.

According to Spanish source Fichajes, not only is Ter Stegen arguing with the Barca hierarchy, he has also fallen down Hansi Flick’s pecking order.

Joan Garcia will likely be Barca’s established No 1 by the time Ter Stegen returns to fitness.

Ter Stegen has previously rejected the opportunity to leave, but the 2026 World Cup being on the horizon could get him to change his mind.

It is claimed that Champions League winners PSG have emerged as serious contenders to sign the shot-stopper in an eye-opening summer deal.

Due to Ter Stegen’s age and complicated situation, PSG feel there is the chance to snare him for a cut-price fee.

Luis Enrique’s side have already begun preliminary talks over a deal and are set to ‘intensify’ these discussions ‘in the coming days’.

Ter Stegen in, Donnarumma out?

The French giants are on the lookout for a new keeper amid uncertainty over Gianluigi Donnarumma’s future.

They have not been able to agree a new contract with Donnarumma and he could therefore leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

PSG are expected to sign Lille’s Lucas Chevalier but could also bring in Ter Stegen to compete with him.

Of course, such a move would be a risk given the fact the latter is recovering from an injury.

Coincidentally, Manchester United and Manchester City have been linked with both Ter Stegen and Donnarumma.

United want an elite replacement for Andre Onana. They have identified Ter Stegen as a target but would rather land Donnarumma as he is younger and at the peak of his powers.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Sunday that Donnarumma is open to the challenge of joining United and helping them get back to their former glory.

Furthermore, it was revealed on Wednesday that United are ready to launch ‘onslaught’ for ‘best goalkeeper in the world’ and with star’s ‘great desire’ also coming to light.

It remains to be seen if City will ramp up their interest in either keeper after re-signing James Trafford from Burnley.

