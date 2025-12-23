Barcelona rival Atletico Madrid for Bournemouth star who’s decided to leave – Sources

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are ready to battle it out for Bournemouth star Marcos Senesi, who has informed the Cherries he is leaving the club in 2026, we can reveal.

Barcelona and Atletico are in the market for defenders, and both have shown interest in the other big-name prospective free agents Marc Guehi, Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate. But now Senesi has emerged as an option for both clubs – who see him as excellent signing to come in, and have held talks.

Bournemouth have already accepted that they are losing Senesi after he rejected multiple offers to renew.

28-year-old Senesi has already been spoken to by a number of clubs, including some in England, but a move to Spain looks the most likely scenario at this stage.

The Argentine international joined Bournemouth in 2022 from Feyenoord and has played nearly 100 times for the Cherries, becoming a big player for Andoni Iraola.

With Senesi ready to move on, Bournemouth are doing work on other options.

We understand they are open to Nathan Ake returning to the club, as the Dutchman has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester City and is ready to move in 2026.

We can also confirm that Southampton’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ipswich Town’s Dara O’Shea are two Championship defenders Bournemouth appreciate.

Bournemouth look set to lose both Senesi and winger Antoine Semenyo next year. The latter has a £65million release clause in his deal, and it is highly likely to be triggered in January.

Manchester City and Manchester United were previously viewed as frontrunners for the Ghana international, though Arsenal and Chelsea have thundered into the race with approaches of their own.

