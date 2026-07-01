Barcelona create new Julian Alvarez plan with deal to unleash Lamine Yamal – journalist

Barcelona have mapped out their next moves in the chase for Julian Alvarez, and the Argentina striker could help Lamine Yamal get even better, according to a journalist.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both submitted bids for Alvarez this summer. Barca sent Atletico Madrid a €100million (£86m) verbal offer, while Madrid’s proposal was worth €150m (£129m). Such bids were rejected as Atleti remain determined to keep Alvarez, viewing him as a crucial part of their project.

Responding to Madrid’s offer, Atleti pointed to his €500m (£430m) release clause.

However, the player is trying to force his current club to consider a sale. He said recently: “I spoke with the people at [Atletico] I needed to speak with, and the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream.

“It’s ‌not the time ‌to talk about this, but I also can’t ‌hide it. I try to be an honest person.”

There has been speculation Atleti could sell their talisman if a bid worth €200m (£172m) is made.

Mundo Deportivo revealed on Tuesday that Barca have promised to return with fresh talks for Alvarez, as they ‘maintain they will not abandon him’ and have ‘reaffirmed their commitment’ to a stunning deal.

Barca president Joan Laporta has formulated a new plan to try and snare Alvarez without angering too many of the parties involved.

Barca have ‘paused their pursuit for a few days’ to ensure it does not negatively affect Argentina’s World Cup campaign. But after a few days of waiting, the Blaugrana will return by opening new discussions with Atleti.

If those negotiations stall, then Barca are expected to wait until the end of the tournament before submitting another bid for the 26-year-old.

Jordi Badia of Diario Sport has explained how the arrival of an all-round striker such as Alvarez will improve Yamal, potentially helping him to win the Ballon d’Or in the future.

“Barca’s next No. 9 should be chosen with Lamine Yamal’s evolution in mind,” Badia said (via Barca Universal).

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New Barcelona striker ‘cannot just be a finisher’

“Lamine will not stay glued to the right wing forever. His influence grows when he moves inside, receives between lines and attacks like a No 10.

“That means the striker cannot just be a finisher. He must combine, create space, drag defenders and understand when to leave the central lane free.

“This is why the profile matters as much as the name. Barca are not only signing Lewandowski’s replacement. They are signing the forward who must help unlock Lamine’s next step.”

While on international duty with Spain at the World Cup, Yamal was asked about Alvarez potentially moving to the Camp Nou. He said: “I’m not thinking about it too much, but I’d love it, because he is a great player.

“If he comes, we’ll welcome him with open arms… If I were him, I’d do it. We’ll be waiting for him if he wants to come. [I say] go for it.”

Meanwhile, we can reveal Marcus Rashford has made a final decision over a possible return to Manchester United.