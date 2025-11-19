Barcelona have reportedly made the first move for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target Rayan, giving the Vasco da Gama forward a big decision to make.

As per Vasco da Gama reporter Joel Silva, Barcelona have ‘sent an official offer’ to sign Rayan. The two clubs are said to be in ‘positive negotiations’ as Barcelona edge closer to reaching an agreement.

The exact value of the bid has yet to emerge, but it is thought to be less than the winger’s €40million (£35m / $46m) release clause.

Rayan: Need to know

Born in Rio de Janeiro and represents Brazil U20s at international level

Developed in the Vasco academy before graduating to their first team in 2023

Has managed 17 goals and one assist in 49 appearances this season

Silva adds that Barca’s chances of snaring Rayan increased after they told Vasco they would be willing to loan him back to the Brazilian club until the summer.

Barca feel such a loan move would aid Rayan’s development and prevent a repeat of the Vitor Roque scenario. Roque joined the Blaugrana in January 2024 after they agreed a €40m deal with Athletico Paranaense for him, but the centre-forward did not live up to expectations and was sold a year later.

For Vasco, keeping Rayan until June would give them time to find a replacement, either in their academy or via a transfer.

Barcelona lead Chelsea, Tottenham in winger chase

Silva is seen as an authority on Vasco transfers, so it is likely that Barca are indeed in talks to bring him to Europe.

This update comes after we revealed on October 17 that Barca, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are among the clubs interested in Rayan.

Real Madrid see the right winger as a future Galactico, but other teams are trying to get him first.

At the time, sources told our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that Chelsea and Spurs had opened talks with Rayan’s agent.

However, Chelsea and Spurs could now miss out on him to Barca, with Hansi Flick’s side having taken their pursuit to the next level.

Fletcher described the 19-year-old as a ‘silky’ dribbler who has enjoyed a ‘meteoric rise’ in Brazil.

Standing at 185cm (6ft 1in) tall, Rayan ‘combines searing pace with physical strength to torment defenders’.

Where Rayan should go next

The teenager should avoid moving to Chelsea or Spurs and prioritise a switch to Barca.

Chelsea already have strong options on the right wing, with Pedro Neto and Rayan’s compatriot Estevao Willian available there. Cole Palmer can also thrive on the right if needed.

Spurs invested in the position over the summer, spending £55m on Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United. Brennan Johnson provides him with competition for his starting spot.

As such, Rayan would pick up little game time at either London club.

Yes, Barca have global superstar Lamine Yamal as their main right winger, but they are seriously concerned about his long-term recovery from a groin issue – even leading to speculation about possible replacements.

Therefore, Rayan could fill in for Yamal when the Spain ace is out injured.

Roony Bardghji is Yamal’s current backup, but Rayan would fancy his chances of usurping the Swede in the pecking order.

