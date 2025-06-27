Juventus are ready to return for Barcelona star Ronald Araujo after manager Igor Tudor gave the transfer his green light, as per a report.

Araujo’s future at Barcelona has been uncertain all season as he is no longer a guaranteed starter for the club. The centre-back was limited to 25 appearances in all competitions last term due to a hamstring injury and strong competition for places.

Araujo may be part of Barca’s captaincy group, but manager Hansi Flick seems to prefer Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez in central defence.

Araujo came close to joining Juventus during the winter transfer window. Reports in Italy stated that the Italian giants had agreed personal terms with Araujo and were in talks with Barca over a potential €50million (£43m / $59m) deal.

However, the transfer fell through as Barca sporting director Deco convinced the defender to stay and pen a new contract.

Araujo’s new deal runs until June 2031 and includes a €1bn (£852m / $1.2bn) release clause. Barca do this with a lot of their players but are actually open to negotiating more reasonable transfer fees if they need to sell.

According to Catalan outlet Sport, Juve have reignited their pursuit of Araujo.

Tudor, who was appointed by Juve in March, has made the Uruguay international a ‘priority’ signing. Araujo is described as a ‘personal target’ of Tudor’s to bolster his defence.

Juve are poised to ‘return to the fray’ as they still believe they can take Araujo to Italy, despite his rejection of them earlier this year.

The report explains that his exit clause drops to €70m (£60m / $82m) during the first 10 days of July. Juve, though, believe they can sign him for far less.

Juve have prepared an opening bid worth €25-30m (up to £26m / $35m). They feel Barca could sell Araujo for far less than €70m due to the ‘fierce’ competition for places in Catalonia and the fact Flick would rather use different centre-backs.

READ MORE 👉 Leeds open talks to sign Douglas Luiz as Juventus set price well within 49ers’ reach – report

Deco open to Ronald Araujo exit?

Plus, Deco has admitted to reporters in Spain that at least one central defender will likely have to depart the club before next season.

Barca are likely to respond to Juve’s bid with a counter offer. It remains to be seen how Araujo himself reacts to the talks reigniting.

He chose Barca in January, but the offer of regular starts at another European giant in the form of Juve could prove very enticing.

At 26, Araujo is entering his peak years and does not want to be warming the bench in the biggest of games.

Lloyd Kelly, Nico Gonzalez, Pierre Kalulu and Michele Di Gregorio have all joined Juve permanently this summer following loan spells with the Bianconeri.

Juve will face Real Madrid in the Club World Cup round of 16, despite losing 5-2 to Manchester City in their final group game.

Sancho to Juve swap claim; Williams to Barca issues

📌 Juventus ‘offer’ striker or midfielder to Man Utd with Jadon Sancho swap to ‘go ahead’ – report

📌 Nico Williams to Barcelona thrown into doubt with MAJOR obstacles hitting Deco dream – sources

📌 Man Utd braced for Marcus Rashford bid after star agrees sacrifice

Barca quiz: Who joined first?