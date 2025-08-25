New Barcelona signing shuts down immediate exit amid registration concerns

Roony Bardghji and his camp insist the player’s future is at Barcelona amid shock rumours he could secure a swift exit and return to FC Copenhagen, according to a report.

Bardghji spent time in the academies of both Malmo and Copenhagen before making his first-team debut for the latter in November 2021, becoming their youngest ever player. The right winger, who loves to cut inside on his stronger left foot, soon built a reputation as one of the most exciting teenage forwards in Europe.

He was linked with a host of top Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but it was ultimately Barcelona who won the transfer chase.

Bardghji joined Barca in July for just €2million plus add-ons. Copenhagen were forced to accept a vastly reduced price as he had run down his contract.

However, Bardghji has yet to make his competitive debut for the Barca first team. The Blaugrana have not yet been able to register Bardghji, forcing him to play for their B team.

Hansi Flick’s side have managed to register the likes of Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia so far, but Bardghji, Wojciech Szczesny and Gerard Martin are still waiting.

They have missed Barca’s first two games of the LaLiga campaign – both of which ended in victory – and are unsure whether they will be available when the team travels to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Recent reports have suggested Bardghji could be loaned back to Copenhagen if Barca are unable to register him amid their financial difficulties.

The attacker is 19 and at a crucial stage in his development, meaning he cannot afford to spend the season in Barca’s B team rather than playing at a high level.

But according to Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo, Bardghji is ‘confident’ Barca will be able to register him soon and ‘isn’t considering leaving’ in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Bardghji and his entourage believe Barca will register him in time for the trip to Rayo Vallecano, which means they expect sales to be finalised in the coming days.

Three Barcelona exits will help Roony Bardghji registration

The likes of Oriol Romeu, Inaki Pena and Hector Fort could leave to make room for Bardghji, Szczesny and Martin.

Bardghji is determined to become a huge success at Barca and does not want to go anywhere else.

The exciting teenager is ‘extremely motivated’ to be part of the first-team squad as he looks to make a big impression on Flick.

Bardghji certainly made an impact on his debut for Barca Atletic on Friday, helping the side beat Atletic Lleida 3-2 with a Panenka-style penalty.

Should Barca manage to formally add Bardghji to their squad, then he will provide Lamine Yamal with cover on the right flank.

