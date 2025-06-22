Barcelona set timeline for stunning signing of top Liverpool target

Deco is going nowhere despite being tipped to leave Barcelona

Barcelona have burst into the race for Marc Guehi and are looking to provide Liverpool and three other clubs with competition for the Crystal Palace star, as per a report.

Palace have been working hard to tie Guehi down to a new contract but he has rebuffed all approaches so far. That looks set to continue as the centre-back has put himself in the shop window for a big move due to the fact his current deal expires in June 2026.

Palace have previously rejected offers worth as much as £65-70million for Guehi, but his contract situation will force them to lower their demands.

TEAMtalk understands a reduced price of £45m should do the trick this summer. That represents fantastic value for one of the best central defenders in the Premier League who, at 24, still has his prime years ahead of him.

Guehi is widely expected to join one of England’s biggest and richest clubs when departing Palace, though that is not guaranteed.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claim Barcelona are now in the frame to sign Guehi in what would be a shock summer deal.

Barcelona are ‘closely monitoring’ his situation and are hoping he will run down his contract before leaving Selhurst Park on a free transfer next year.

This will save Barca big money and allow them to offer the England international a competitive wage without any financial problems.

The report claims that Bayern Munich are plotting a similar move as they look to reunite Guehi with his former Palace team-mate Michael Olise and his fellow England star Harry Kane.

Liverpool, Barcelona converge on Marc Guehi

The problem for Barca is that Liverpool are aiming to land Guehi this summer.

TEAMtalk revealed on Saturday that the Premier League champions are very close to agreeing personal terms with Guehi.

And it emerged earlier on Sunday that the player is ready to snub interest from Arsenal as he priorities a Liverpool switch.

Guehi is a man in demand as Newcastle United made contact for him on June 12 after previously having four bids rejected by Palace.

Sources informed us on June 4 that Inter Milan are hoping to take Guehi to Italy.

And Bournemouth are planning an audacious swoop for Guehi and one of his Palace team-mates as their squad is being decimated by richer clubs this summer.

