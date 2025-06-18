Barcelona are making progress in talks to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club after moving into pole position for the deal ahead of Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, as per reports.

Barcelona were keen on signing Williams last summer after he starred in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, even scoring in the final against England. However, the transfer ultimately failed to go through as the winger opted to stay with Athletic Club for an extra season.

In recent months, speculation surrounding Williams has been ramping up as he has warmed to the idea of departing Bilbao and joining one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Arsenal and Chelsea have both been heavily linked with Williams. But David Ornstein revealed on Tuesday that the race is now down to Barca and Bayern.

According to the latest from Catalan newspaper Sport, Barca are edging closer to making the electric forward their statement summer signing.

Hansi Flick’s side have already ‘activated’ his €58million (£50m / $67m) release clause and are now in discussions with the player’s agent.

The transfer ‘has been set in motion’ and Barca sporting director Deco is determined to forge an agreement over personal terms as soon as possible.

Barca are aiming to announce Williams as their latest capture before the end of July.

They are busy at work trying to agree on a wage with the star’s representative. This needs to fit into Barca’s financial structure as they do not want a repeat of the Dani Olmo fiasco.

Williams wants a big salary to leave Athletic Club, where he currently earns a reported €200,000 a week (£171k / $230k).

But Barca are confident they can find a middle ground, with contract talks already at an ‘advanced’ stage.

Barca believe Williams will not demand as much money as at other clubs due to the fact he would love to play for them.

Quickly after news broke that Barca were in discussions over Williams’ potential signing, Lamine Yamal posted an image of the duo on social media.

Bayern still hope to land Williams and are drawing up an improved contract offer, but they will find it tough to stop him from joining Barca at this stage.

READ NEXT 👉 Marcus Rashford’s dream move in doubt as Man Utd make final decision on star’s return – sources

Arsenal, Chelsea forced to move on from Nico Williams

As previously mentioned, Arsenal and Chelsea have both been in the mix to complete a potential deal for Williams in recent months.

Williams has been described as Mikel Arteta’s dream signing at left wing, while sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on June 2 that he is among Chelsea’s attacking targets.

It was even claimed on June 5 that Chelsea had indicated they were ready to trigger his exit clause.

But the Euros and Copa del Rey champion has given his priority to Barca, leaving Premier League clubs disappointed.

Arsenal could now go all out for the signing of Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, though he will likely cost around €90m (£77m / $103.5m).

Chelsea have decided their ‘priority’ target at left wing after ‘cooling’ their interest in Williams.

The latter is in line to follow Joan Garcia to Barca. The goalkeeper has confirmed his €25m (£21m / $29m) transfer from Espanyol to Barca.

He has penned a six-year contract with Barca and will future-proof the goalkeeping position. Flick’s two main keepers, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Wojciech Szczesny, are both in the twilight years of their careers.

Arsenal have also held talks for 24-year-old Garcia, but they now face the prospect of missing out on both him and Williams.

Truth on Barca exit links; Arsenal contract worry

📌 Truth behind Raphinha to Man Utd rumours revealed with Viktor Gyokeres deal still ON – sources

📌 Arsenal contract talks set to ‘collapse’ as star receives two ‘concrete offers’

📌 Chelsea to ‘hijack’ £70m striker deal with Prem side ‘fearful’

Barca quiz: Most expensive signings per year, 2014-2024