Barcelona plot late move for Brazil star with trio up for sale

Barcelona are planning a late-window move for Monaco and Brazil star Vanderson, with a report also revealing which players could leave the reigning Spanish champions before Monday’s transfer deadline.

So far this summer, Barcelona have brought in Marcus Rashford, Joan Garcia and Roony Bardghji. They have made money through the sales of Pau Victor, Alex Valle and Pablo Torre.

Inigo Martinez and Clement Lenglet have both left on free transfers, while Ansu Fati has joined Monaco on a loan deal which includes an €11million (£9.5m) option to buy.

Barca boss Hansi Flick can already use Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia and Hector Fort at right-back, but sporting director Deco feels the position could be strengthened further.

Barca could restart talks with Monaco after the Fati deal, as Vanderson is once again in their sights, as per ESPN.

Barca have been linked with the 24-year-old on numerous occasions in the past but are firmly considering a move for him this weekend.

They have been tracking Vanderson’s progress over multiple seasons and have been impressed by how he has grown at Monaco.

The plan is for Vanderson to be used as an attack-minded right-back, allowing one of Kounde or Garcia to play as a centre-half more often.

The relationship between Barca and Monaco is described as ‘good’ after positive talks saw Fati head to the Ligue 1 outfit recently. This relationship could help to speed up negotiations for Vanderson.

Although, Barca will need to offload at least one first-team player to meet Vanderson’s €25m (£22m) price tag.

ESPN add that Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Marc Casado are all available for transfer. The Blaugrana will ‘listen to offers’ for the trio and sell at least one of them if a reasonable bid comes in.

Flick does not want to lose attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez, but his exit is certainly possible.

Fermin Lopez could join Chelsea

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea are ready to intensify their efforts to sign Lopez after missing out on Xavi Simons to Tottenham Hotspur.

Lopez has emerged as Chelsea’s top target, though club-to-club talks have yet to start.

The Blues want to know if Lopez would definitely be open to joining before starting negotiations with Barca.

Reports in the Spanish press claim there is a big gap in how much Chelsea and Barca value the 22-year-old at.

Returning to the other exit-linked players, Christensen is reportedly picking up interest from AC Milan, while Casado has been shortlisted by West Ham United and Marseille.

