Barcelona are keen on signing Arsenal star Thomas Partey as a replacement in midfield for Liverpool target Frenkie de Jong, it has been claimed.

Barcelona had hoped to sign Partey last summer, only for the Ghana international to remain part of Mikel Arteta’s squad. Partey has struggled with injury problems in the past but this season has been one of his more reliable campaigns, as he has featured 37 times in all competitions.

Arteta will be happy that he has a useful player such as Partey in his ranks, as the 31-year-old has shown his versatility by operating at right-back for almost half the campaign.

Partey’s future is once again a hot topic as he has entered the final few months of his Arsenal contract, setting up a potential free transfer in the summer.

The Gunners want to engineer a midfield overhaul this summer, with experienced stars Partey and Jorginho both at risk of being replaced.

CaughtOffside have now provided their information on Partey’s future. They claim that Barca are back in the mix to sign him, having shown ‘concrete interest’ in recent weeks.

Partey ‘is in no rush’ to make a final decision on his future, though Barca look set to give him some serious thinking to do.

Arsenal are ‘tempted’ to keep Partey for another season after being impressed by his return to form, while Barca will try to convince the former Atletico Madrid star to return to La Liga.

Partey’s future appears intertwined with Jorginho. Indeed, CaughtOffside claim that Arsenal are unlikely to allow both players to leave this summer to prevent them from being left short, with just one allowed to depart.

Partey could replace De Jong at Barcelona

Barca’s interest in Partey comes amid news that Dutch star De Jong could finally leave the Camp Nou in the summer.

TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool are seriously considering making a bid for De Jong to fill the No 6 position at Anfield.

Liverpool have been put on alert by the fact that Barca are willing to sell De Jong and have given him a €35m (£29m / $36.6m) valuation. The Reds view this price tag as fair value, setting up a potential deal.

The main stumbling block will be De Jong’s wage demands. Liverpool need the 27-year-old to lower his salary expectations if he is to move to Merseyside.

Barca have held several rounds of discussions with De Jong about a contract extension but have not been able to forge an agreement as he does not intend to take a pay cut.

READ NEXT – The TEN Barcelona players out of contract in 2026 along with Hansi Flick – Keep or sell?

Barca back in for Mason Greenwood; Arsenal eye supreme talent

Meanwhile, Barca have reportedly reignited their pursuit of ex-Manchester United star Mason Greenwood.

Both Barca and PSG have been very impressed by the forward’s exciting displays for Marseille this season.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are in the mix to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Gunners are ‘long-term admirers’ of the attacking midfielder and have begun ‘contact’ with his entourage, though Manchester City and Real Madrid will pose a serious threat.

How do Partey and De Jong compare?