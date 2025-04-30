Bayern Munich are reportedly back on the hunt for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who could end up moving to Germany despite being tipped to join Manchester United for three years.

Bayern are searching for recruits at centre-back as two of their current options in the position could move on. Eric Dier is in advanced talks to join Monaco on a free transfer once his Bayern contract expires at the end of the season.

Fellow defender Kim Min-jae only arrived in Bavaria two years ago but is already being touted for an exit, too. Man Utd are among his potential suitors.

Bayern have been linked with Barcelona star Araujo on numerous occasions over the past two seasons and it seems they are now acting on that interest.

According to Catalan outlet Sport, Bayern have ‘received further information on Araujo’s situation’ following an enquiry into his availability.

While Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez are ‘untouchable’, Barca are open to selling Araujo – and Bayern are aware of that.

There are ‘alarms’ at Barca as talks with Bayern over the Uruguayan centre-half look set to begin.

Vincent Kompany’s side already know exactly how much they will need to pay to sign Araujo.

He only penned a new contract in January – after coming close to joining Juventus – and it includes a €65million (£55m / $74m) release clause.

That is an ‘attractive’ price for someone of Araujo’s experience and ability.

Man Utd’s interest in the 26-year-old was first revealed in March 2022, and they have been linked ever since. Indeed, the Red Devils were tipped to ‘open negotiations’ for him on April 1.

But United appear to be prioritising different targets, with other clubs emerging in the race for Araujo instead.

The report adds that Bayern will need to fend off United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea and Newcastle to snare him.

Busy summer for centre-back deals

Juve are also ‘exploring’ a move after failing to strike an agreement during the winter transfer window.

It must be noted that Araujo is not the only centre-back Kompany and Bayern are keeping tabs on.

They are huge admirers of Dean Huijsen and have joined the busy chase for the Bournemouth star, as per Sky Germany.

Chelsea and Liverpool are thought to be the two clubs leading the charge for Huijsen as things stand.

Bayern are also considering opening talks with Jonathan Tah, who has confirmed he will leave Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen for free this summer.

Barca have previously held discussions with Tah and his camp, though they are not committing to a move just yet.

Bayern star’s Liverpool link; Kounde to leave Barca?

Meanwhile, Liverpool had identified a Bayern ace as a possible target in case Mo Salah did not renew his contract, it has been revealed.

One player Liverpool are actively looking to replace is Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds have allegedly set their sights on a Barca star to succeed from Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

