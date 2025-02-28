Vitor Roque is poised to return to Brazil after Real Betis sanctioned the end of his loan move from Barcelona, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Roque joined Betis on a season-long loan in August after struggling during his first eight months at Barcelona. The centre-forward went on to net seven goals in 33 games for Betis, with four of those strikes coming in La Liga.

Betis included the option to buy Roque this summer for €30million (£24.7m / $31.2m), made up of an initial €25m payment plus €5m in add-ons.

However, Roque’s permanent move to Betis was thrown into doubt during the winter transfer window when they captured fellow striker Cucho Hernandez from Columbus Crew.

Roque’s career now looks set to go in a very different direction. Romano confirmed on Thursday that Betis had ‘approved’ the Brazilian’s return to Barca ahead of another transfer.

Barca have swiftly agreed a deal for Roque to join Palmeiras. They will receive a similar package to the one they previously agreed with Betis, this time €25.5m plus €5m in add-ons.

In compensation for letting Roque go early, Betis will get ‘higher rights’ for Ez Abde. The Moroccan winger left Barca to join Betis in summer 2023.

Roque, meanwhile, has quickly signed off on the transfer to Palmeiras. He will pen a five-year deal when arriving back in Brazil.

After giving the move his ‘here we go’ seal of approval, Romano has now provided an update. Roque is ‘due to join Palmeiras’ in the coming hours now that Betis have confirmed his loan has been ‘broken’.

Vitor Roque, Barcelona to part ways

The 20-year-old will look to get his development back on track in easier surroundings after failing to live up to the hype at Barca.

The Blaugrana beat a host of other top European clubs to snare Roque from Athletico Paranaense.

Barca had hoped that the youngster would become Robert Lewandowski’s successor up front, given his great potential.

But Roque only managed two goals in 16 appearances for Barca and fell down the pecking order under Hansi Flick’s predecessor, Xavi.

This prompted his loan switch to Betis, and Roque will now end his spell at Barca for good.

Lewandowski will remain as Barca’s main striker for at least another year after agreeing a contract extension.

Barcelona transfers: Gyokeres latest; Leao update

Barca have been linked with Viktor Gyokeres as they search for a new successor for the Polish icon.

But Barca continue to place their trust in Lewandowski, which gives Chelsea a better chance of signing Gyokeres.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that Barca hold more concrete interest in Rafael Leao than Chelsea.

Although, the AC Milan winger would need to accept a pay cut in order to fit into Barca’s wage structure.

