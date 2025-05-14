Barcelona have entered talks over the potential signing of Real Madrid target Dean Huijsen, with the Bournemouth star having reportedly chosen his next club out of five elite suitors.

Huijsen is arguably the most in-demand defender in the world after a breakout campaign with Bournemouth. The centre-back has oozed class throughout his 34 appearances this season and has chipped in with three goals, where he has flourished under Andoni Iraola’s astute management.

Huijsen has all the attributes required to become a top-class defender, and some would argue he is already there. He is 6ft 5in tall and is a threat in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and can operate on either side as he is happy to play with both feet.

Couple these fantastic traits with an enticing £50million (€59m / $67m) release clause, and it is clear to see why some of the biggest and richest clubs in the world are chasing him.

As per Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona have joined the busy race for Huijsen’s signature.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has ‘presented the club’s project’ to Huijsen’s camp in an attempt to sign him before fierce LaLiga rivals Real Madrid.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal have all ‘done the same in recent weeks’, the report adds.

While Barca have made a late attempt to sign the two-cap Spain international, Madrid appear to be in the strongest position to land him.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Los Blancos have made ‘direct contact’ with the player’s agent to try and tee up a deal.

Romano also confirms that joining Madrid is Huijsen’s ‘priority’ as he has always admired the club.

Dean Huijsen eyes Real Madrid move

This comes after it emerged on Sunday that Huijsen ‘dreams’ of starring for Madrid, despite offers from elsewhere.

TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Chelsea have made progress in their bid to sign Huijsen by sending him a seven-year contract offer.

We understand Chelsea have offered him slightly better terms than Premier League competitors Liverpool.

Chelsea and Liverpool are still 100 per cent there and ready to strike, but they are aware that the 20-year-old would ideally like to sign for Madrid.

Interested clubs have always been wary of Florentino Perez and Madrid as Huijsen has admitted privately that he would love to move to the Bernabeu.

Chelsea could move to re-sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace if they miss out on Huijsen. Although, they will face competition from Newcastle United for Guehi.

Liverpool and Chelsea have both shortlisted Ajax’s Jorrel Hato as a backup option for Huijsen, too.

Surprise Barca link; Chelsea star could join Madrid

Meanwhile, Barca have been tipped to launch a shock move for a Manchester United flop.

Elsewhere, a Chelsea player is allegedly ‘crazy’ about joining Madrid in a statement summer deal.

Reports claim he is ‘unhappy’ at Stamford Bridge and that his agents have offered him to Perez.

The rise of Dean Huijsen

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ Huijsen was born in Amsterdam in April 2005.

➡️ His family relocated to Spain in 2010, and he played for Costa Unida CF de Marbella.

➡️ Malaga signed him for their academy in 2015.

➡️ Juventus signed him in 2021, initially to play for their U17 team.

➡️ In January 2023, he was promoted to Juventus’ Next Gen (U23) team, enabling him to play among professionals in Serie C.

➡️ Huijsen earned his senior debut for Juventus in October 2023, coming on as a substitute in a Serie A game.

➡️ Roma took Huijsen on loan in January 2024 at the express wish of Jose Mourinho (who was sacked that same month).

➡️ He scored his first Serie A goal in February 2024 – and then another later that month after carrying the ball out from defence and shooting from distance.

➡️ In March 2024, he committed his international future to Spain, being called up to their U21 team.

➡️ He made his last appearance for Roma in April 2024 and was an unused sub in their last five Serie A games of the season.

➡️ Bournemouth bought Huijsen from Juventus in the summer of 2024, for an initial fee of just €15m (£12.9m).

➡️ He made his Premier League debut in the first game of the season, lasting all 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest.

➡️ He headed in his first goal for Bournemouth in December 2024 after returning to the starting lineup – which he has consistently remained in ever since.

➡️ With Inigo Martinez injured, Huijsen received his first call-up to the Spain senior squad and made his debut as a first-half substitute in the Nations League quarter-final clash against the Netherlands. His second cap followed a few days later in the return leg, providing an assist for Lamine Yamal during extra time.

➡️ He celebrated his 20th birthday in April 2025 with a Premier League player of the match award against Fulham.

➡️ With a £50m (€59m) exit clause in his Bournemouth deal, the Cherries face a huge fight to keep the player at the Vitality Stadium, with a summer move a strong possibility.