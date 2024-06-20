Barcelona transfers: Deco meets with agent of Man Utd, Liverpool target he loves, to secure deal

Barcelona sporting director Deco is said to be a massive fan of Dani Olmo, and has met with his agent with a view to signing the RB Leipzig playmaker.

Olmo has been one of the leading names in the Leipzig side over the past few seasons. They’ve finished in the top four every season the Spaniard has played there, and in those four and a half campaigns he has played, he’s scored 29 goals and provided 34 assists.

While he struggled with injuries last term, Olmo bagged eight goals and five assists in all competitions.

And many sides have noticed his quality, which could be very useful over a full season.

In the Premier League, Manchester United and Liverpool have been two of the leading names for his signature.

It was reported recently that the Reds were looking to storm in ahead of other interested sides and pay the attacking-midfielder’s release clause of £51million, which is active until mid-July.

But the English sides will also face competition from Barcelona.

And the Spanish giants are doing what they can to convince Olmo to join them instead of heading to England.

Deco meets with Olmo’s agent

Indeed, their sporting director, Deco, is said to have met with the Spaniard’s representatives.

It comes after it was suggested Deco is a massive fan of Olmo, and would love to have him at the club.

As such, it seems as if he is trying to see if he can get him there.

But it might take some sales before that’s possible, with Leipzig likely to ask for north of £50million after Olmo’s release clause is up.

It’s not clear how keen he is on the move, but the assumption would be that a Spanish player would like to play for one of his country’s very biggest clubs.

It would be a return to his former club, as Olmo played youth football for Barca before moving to Dinamo Zagreb, where he started his senior career.

As such, he might well feel that there’s unfinished business, knowing he could now make it big at a side he never got chance to represent in senior football previously.

It remains to be seen if that’s the case, but that he’s met with Barcelona is seemingly the first step to that move.

