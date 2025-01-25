Barcelona have reached an agreement with Pedri over a new contract, while a report has explained why Ronald Araujo has rejected Juventus and opted to stay in Catalonia.

Pedri is still only 22 years old but is already viewed as one of the best midfielders in the world. The Spain international has featured 31 times for Barcelona so far this term and has chipped in with four goals and four assists.

Pedri even captained Barca against Osasuna in La Liga earlier in the season, signalling his future as a real leader for the club.

While the influential star is not considering an exit from Barca, there has been speculation about a potential transfer as his current contract is due to expire in June 2026.

Top clubs in the Premier League would love to sign Pedri if he entered the final year of his deal.

But Hansi Flick sees Pedri as a crucial part of his project at Barca, and Blaugrana chiefs have worked hard to engineer fresh terms for him.

As per Fabrizio Romano, there is now an ‘agreement’ in place for the player to pen a new five-and-a-half-year contract.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the journalist wrote: ‘The verbal agreement for Pedri’s new deal at Barcelona is done and the contract will be valid until June 2030.

‘Final formal details to be sorted with his agents soon, as there’s still no day indicated for official signature. But Pedri has already committed to new deal.’

The creative talent has previously been valued at €100million (£84.1m / $105m), and that price tag could soar if he helps Barca win more trophies in the coming seasons, now that a new deal is agreed.

Romano’s update comes after it was claimed on Friday that Pedri could sign his fresh contract in the coming days.

Pedri to follow Ronald Araujo lead

Defender Araujo has already extended his contract with Barca until summer 2031.

The centre-back had been in talks to join Juventus, only to leave the Italian giants shocked when he decided to stay put.

According to Relevo, everything changed when he spoke with Barca sporting director Deco.

Araujo was supposedly shocked that Barca were willing to offer him a new deal as he had previously thought they wanted to sell him to improve their financial situation.

The 25-year-old was also convinced to stay at Barca after his team-mates showed their strong desire to continue playing with him.

Barcelona transfers: Rashford latest; De Jong playing hardball

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside claim Marcus Rashford has rejected a lucrative contract to head to the Saudi Pro League as he wants to continue playing in Europe.

Rashford dreams of a switch to Barca, believing such a move could help to reignite his England career. But Barca will need to offload at least two stars to afford his big wages.

Borussia Dortmund and West Ham United are two other options for the winger before the transfer deadline on February 3.

While Rashford could arrive at the Nou Camp, Frenkie de Jong’s future with Barca is uncertain.

The Catalan press state De Jong is standing firm on his contract demands amid talks with Barca president Joan Laporta.

Barca want the midfielder to take a pay cut and sign a new deal, but he wants to remain on the same wage.

The negotiations are entering a ‘decisive’ period as De Jong will have to be sold this summer if no contract agreement can be reached.

