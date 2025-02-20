Atletico Madrid will try to sign loanee Clement Lenglet permanently from Barcelona this summer, according to a report.

Lenglet joined Barcelona in a €35million (£32m) deal in July 2018 after he impressed while at rivals Sevilla. However, the centre-back has fallen down the pecking order at the Camp Nou in recent years, and this has prompted loan spells to several other teams.

Lenglet spent the last two full seasons on loan at Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa respectively before joining Atleti in August.

Catalan outlet Sport state that there is a good chance the Frenchman’s spell with Atleti will be extended in the summer, either through a permanent transfer or another loan.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone ‘believes in’ Lenglet’s ability, something which did not really happen during his time in England.

Simeone has been impressed by Lenglet’s solid performances since he took advantage of fellow defender Robin Le Normand’s injury in October to stake his claim for a starting role.

Simeone admires Lenglet for his ‘elegance, professionalism and dedication’ and has told Atleti chiefs to ‘do everything possible’ to try and engineer a fresh deal.

Atleti will speak with Barca at the end of the campaign to try and forge an agreement. Hansi Flick’s side would ‘welcome’ such a move as they do not see the 29-year-old as part of their project.

Barca have set Lenglet’s price tag at the €10m (£8.3m / $10.5m) mark, though Atleti will try to sign him for a reduced price.

If the two clubs cannot strike an agreement over a fee then the report predicts that another season-long loan deal could take place.

Selling Lenglet would help to improve Barca’s financial situation as sporting director Deco eyes a top new striker.

The Blaugrana need to prepare for life after Robert Lewandowski and are ready to rival Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Arsenal for Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres.

