Barcelona explore fiery Real Madrid raid for star Man Utd are eyeing

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has held talks with agent Jorge Mendes to discuss several important matters, and a potential move for Real Madrid star Andriy Lunin was brought up, a report has claimed.

There are few players who directly swap between Real Madrid and Barcelona due to the fierce rivalry between the two clubs. Luis Figo is the most famous example, having joined Real Madrid from Barca in July 2000.

Figo cost Madrid €62million, with the deal breaking the world transfer record. When the Portuguese star returned to the Camp Nou with Madrid in October 2000, Barca fans relentlessly booed and jeered him, while also hanging up banners with words such as ‘traitor’ and ‘scum’.

Javier Saviola was the last player to move between the two clubs, though Madrid signed him on a free transfer once his Barca contract expired in summer 2007, rather than paying big money for him.

According to Madrid source Defensa Central, Laporta has looked into the possibility of reigniting the transfer war between the two clubs.

During a meeting with Mendes to discuss Lamine Yamal’s potential new contract, Laporta asked about the situation of goalkeeper Lunin.

The Barca chief is aware that Lunin is open to securing a move this summer as he is fed up with deputising for Thibaut Courtois.

However, it is very unlikely that this move will be completed. Mendes supposedly told Laporta that Madrid ‘would never sell Lunin to Barca’, even if the Ukrainian is not one of the biggest stars at the Bernabeu.

Andriy Lunin has big decision to make

Madrid’s plan is to keep Lunin until Courtois starts to decline, with the Belgian now 32 years old. But it is unclear whether Lunin will agree to this.

Lunin proved his ability to shine at the top level when filling in for Courtois last season. He thought that he would be able to fight for a starting spot this term, but he has only played nine times.

The report adds that the Saudis are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old in case they are able to complete a statement deal to take him to the Middle East.

A report earlier this week claimed that Manchester United are ‘determined’ to snare Lunin, having identified him as a replacement for Andre Onana.

United have supposedly drawn up a £34m bid for Madrid’s No 2, though it remains to be seen if this offer will actually arrive.

Arsenal in for Barca star; Madrid’s new Alexander-Arnold plan

Meanwhile, Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong could finally arrive in England this summer, but not with Man Utd.

Arsenal are thought to be spying a deal for him in addition to Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Elsewhere, a report has claimed that Madrid want to accelerate their signing of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

His Liverpool deal runs until June 30, but Madrid want to pay a fee to land him before the start of the Club World Cup on June 14.

